Purdue football's outside linebackers coach Joe Dineen sees potential in his position room. Dineen's group will be instrumental in Purdue's success heading into 2023 and he sees the potential for something special moving forward.

"Just selfishly with my room, I've got some dudes in there man," Dineen said.

The outside linebacker position plays a key part in Ryan Walters' defense. Their main objective is simple: get to the quarterback. In the previous defense in West Lafayette, outside linebackers were asked to do more in terms of moving around in the formation, covering running backs and tight ends, while also rushing the quarterback.

Now, it is a completely different mindset. In Walters' system, outside linebackers will be lined up on the edge in his patented five man front. While the position group still holds some of the responsibilities they've learned in the past, their focus will shift to getting into the backfield.

“The big thing we look for is guys that got a pass rush. That's the most important thing, then we want them to be athletic enough to be able to move in space a little bit,” Dineen said.

While several players will be moving from the spot they've learned since arriving to Purdue, Dineen is not concerned with any of them transitioning to a different role within the defense. Players like Nic Caraway, Khordae Sydnor, Kydran Jenkins, Scotty Humpich, and others will be among those transitioning in this new defense.

"It's going to be easy to learn. They're good athletes," Dineen said of his position group.

When it comes to coaching players for their new roles, Dineen and the defensive coaches are focused on how their players attack as opposed to the mechanics. Walters and defensive coordinator Kevin Kane have said since they arrived on campus that this defense is simple and can be easily applied to the gridiron.

The biggest selling point of the defense is allowing athletes to play free and simplify their roles as much as possible. It is a reason why Dineen believes it has had success in recent years and will continue moving forward.

"The great part about this defense from the front to the back is it allows people to really showcase their talents,” Dineen said.