With five of its top six defensive line gone from last season's defensive line, Reggie Johnson knows he has a rebuilding project.

The defensive line coach will have three new starters — junior Lorenzo Neal is the lone holdover — with all three likely to have either barely played previously or never at all. Needless to say, perhaps, but it makes this spring critical for those inexperienced players.

“They’re not as strong as you’d like and they haven’t played as much football as you’d like, so they’re a little bit lacking from a technique and fundamentals standpoint," Johnson said Wednesday, after Purdue's seventh spring practice. "They don’t know a lot about what they’re doing schematically.

“That sounds great, doesn’t it?”

“... Other than that, they’re great (laughing). It’s just the experience part of it, understanding what it takes to play at this level. It’s a sharp curve for them, but those guys work hard, they have the right attitude, they’re willing. And they want to be good.”

They are pieces. The two projected ends — Giovanni Reviere, the DE, and Kai Higgins, the Leo — are big, rangy, athletes. But Reviere is a redshirt freshman who sat out last season with a foot injury and Higgins, a junior, played only sparingly as a backup in his first season after transferring. Robert McWilliams, who has shown flashes this season of being the speed edge rusher Purdue covets, redshirt as a freshman and remains undersized, at least in weight, being 6-foot-4, 200 pounds.

Although he's a junior, Anthony Watts has played only sparingly the last two years, but he might fill a spot inside, as could Ray Ellis, who played minimally in '17, his first after a J.C. transfer. Redshirt freshman Allen Daniels has never played at Purdue, sitting last season. Keiwan Jones, a senior, will return after rehabbing from ACL surgery, but he might not have the size to be a high-volume contributor.

So yeah, there's work.

But Johnson wants to have his line — he shares coaching duties there now with Kevin Wolthausen, with the new full-time assistant working with the Leos — to a certain point by April 7, the day of the spring game.

“I need them to have a great understanding of the type of effort that’s going to be required of them for us to have any type of success on defense,” Johnson said. “No. 1 is effort.

"No. 2, I think is for those guys to get a better understanding of football, a little bit more involved than what it was for most of them a year ago, so there’s a lot more going on. Getting them to understand the total concept of the defense, why they’re what they’re doing and why we need them to do certain things. We need to them to take pride and ownership in getting those things done because there are other guys out there on the field who are depending on them to get the job done.”