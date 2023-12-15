The revamp of the offensive line continues for Purdue, as JUCO offensive tackle Jaekwon Bouldin announced his commitment to the Boilermakers on Friday evening. The Gulf Coast Community College product took an official visit to West Lafayette earlier this month coming away impressed by the Boilermakers, and is now slated to join Purdue in 2024.

Bouldin was also considering Arkansas, Ole Miss and Mississippi State most notably, while also holding an offer from Auburn before settling in on the Boilermakers.

At 6'7" and 350 pounds, Bouldin is a mauler with his size and strength, but has the athleticism to keep up with quicker defenders. His physical traits should allow him to stay at tackle when he gets to West Lafayette, as he played left tackle for Gulf Coast C.C. this fall.

Purdue has now secured five offensive line commitments from the transfer portal or JUCO ranks in the last week after Bouldin's announcement. Bouldin joins fellow JUCO product Rod Green and transfers Joey Tanona, DJ Wingfield and Corey Stewart as Purdue's incoming talent secured since the end of the regular season in Marcus Johnson's group.