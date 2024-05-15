A mainstay of Men of Mackey is back for another summer with the Purdue alumni squad in the TBT. Kelsey Barlow will return for his fourth year playing in the $1 Million tournament.

Barlow has been one of Men of Mackey's top contributors over the last three years, averaging 15.5 points across six games. Last summer, Barlow was the group's second leading scorer, dropping 24 points in two games, while averaging 2.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game.

The former Purdue guard has now spent ten years in the professional ranks since finishing his college career in 2014. He spent the 2023-24 campaign with Penarol in the Argentina La Liga, averaging 6.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Barlow spent three years with the Boilermakers before being dismissed from the team during his junior campaign, in which he was having his best year to date. After transferring to UIC, Barlow averaged career highs of 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.

Barlow joins sharpshooting wing Sasha Stefanovic and guard David Jenkins Jr. as Men of Mackey's first three commitments for the summer.