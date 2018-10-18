Kenneth Major building confidence and maturity in first year
It would've been hard to imagine Purdue coaches thinking Kenneth Major would be such a ball hawk.
In his last two seasons of high school football, Major only got his hands on the football three times for interceptions. In just the first six games of his college football career, the Purdue cornerback has already matched that total.
Major's talent was never questioned by the Purdue staff. Its defensive coaches even had him working with the first-team unit before the end of spring practice. However, developing maturity and confidence were musts before the first-time player could contribute to the Boilermaker secondary. It can be amazing how a cornerback's confidence can rise in congruence with the number of times he gets the ball in his hands.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news