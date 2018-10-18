It would've been hard to imagine Purdue coaches thinking Kenneth Major would be such a ball hawk.

In his last two seasons of high school football, Major only got his hands on the football three times for interceptions. In just the first six games of his college football career, the Purdue cornerback has already matched that total.

Major's talent was never questioned by the Purdue staff. Its defensive coaches even had him working with the first-team unit before the end of spring practice. However, developing maturity and confidence were musts before the first-time player could contribute to the Boilermaker secondary. It can be amazing how a cornerback's confidence can rise in congruence with the number of times he gets the ball in his hands.