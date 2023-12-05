An intriguing defensive lineman from the transfer portal market will be making his way to West Lafayette this weekend, as Kentucky transfer Jamarius Dinkins has set an official visit to Purdue, per a source.

Dinkins was a three-star recruit out of high school, signing with the Wildcats in the class of 2021 out of Columbus, Ohio. The now 6'5", 280-pound defensive end spent three seasons in Lexington, racking up 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack across 20 appearances in the SEC.

Dinkins also has offers from Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Vanderbilt, Memphis and Liberty, with other schools also showing interest.

Purdue will be looking to both build depth in the trenches and replace departing starters Malik Langham and Isaiah Nichols from 2023. The Boilermakers took three transfer defensive linemen last portal cycle, including Langham, Nichols and Jeffrey M'Ba. Defensive line coach Brick Haley and the Boilermakers offered Dinkins on Monday when the portal officially opened, and have now quickly locked in an official visit for this weekend.