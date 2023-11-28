2025 Purdue women's basketball commit Kira Reynolds was named to the 2023-24 Naismith Girls Underclassmen Watch List for the girls high school Naismith Award on Tuesday. Reynolds was one of 25 players named to the watch list, all of which are underclassmen at the high school level.

The Naismith Girls High School Player of the Year, along with the Girl's All-America Team will be announced in March.

The South Bend Washington commit is one of Purdue's two four-star commits in the class of 2025, along with Brownsburg, Indiana center Avery Gordon. In the first seven games to start her junior campaign, Reynolds is averaging a career-high 16.7 points and 4.6 assists per game for a 6-2 South Bend Washington team. She is also averaging 10.0 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game.

Reynolds will likely be an Indiana Junior All-Star at the end of the season and is one of the early front runners for Indiana Miss Basketball as a senior next season.

The future Boilermaker is also joined by fellow 2025 prospect, five-star guard and Purdue target Divine Bourrage, who also made the list.