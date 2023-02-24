While the Purdue offense moves to the Air Raid offense under Graham Harrell, running backs coach Lamar Conard knows it does not mean the Boilermakers will completely abandon the run game. He just has to look back to his time in a Purdue uniform as a reference.

"It's no different than what I was accustomed to when I played here under Joe Tiller. Everybody thought that this is basketball on grass, gonna spread the ball out and just throw it, but if you look back on the history, when our offense was really rolling, Ed Watson was a sixth-round draft pick, ran for 1,000 yards and was All-Big Ten," Conard said.

That could be a recipe for success in 2023 for the new-look Purdue offense. The easy categorization to make is the Boilermakers traded in one pass-heavy offense for another with Jeff Brohm departing and Harrell entering the fold. Although both feature the passing game, Harrell has been more willing to run the football than Brohm in recent years.

Since Harrell became USC's offensive coordinator prior to the 2019 season, his offenses were 7th, 4th, and 8th in passing play percentage during his Southern California stint before falling all the way down to 51st at West Virginia last season. Over the same time, Purdue was 3rd, 2nd, 6th, and 12th in passing play percentage under Brohm.

Conard knows the importance of having a healthy balance between throwing and running the ball. "You have to have some balance there, and guys who are explosive, stick their foot in the ground and get vertical. Whether it's inside zone, outside zone, power, counter gap schemes, whatever," Conard said.

As opposing defenses prepare for the high-powered Purdue offense, it will be key for them to show a respectable running game to avoid becoming one-dimensional. Conard shared that Purdue's offense will aim to take what the defense gives them in certain situations, and their success could depend on his running back room.

"If they want to drop back and try to take away the pass game, we've got to be able to rip that thing and take advantage of the space that they're going to give us in the run game," Conard said.

Conard believes Purdue has a solid group of running backs in place to form an effective balance for the offense in 2023.