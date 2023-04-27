Former Purdue guard Lasha Petree signed a training camp contract with the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, the team announced.

After stints at Bradley and Rutgers, Petree spent her final collegiate season with the Boilermakers in 2022-2023. The transfer guard averaged a team-high 14.7 points per game and led Purdue in three-point shooting with a 37.8% clip. Petree eclipsed the 2,000-point mark during the 2022-2023 season, finishing her career with 2,095 points over 149 games.

Petree's one year stay with Purdue under head coach Katie Gearlds resulted in a successful campaign, as she helped guide the Boilermakers to a 19-11 record and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2017.

Petree will now attempt to carve out a career in the WBA with the Sun. If the former Boilermaker were to make the roster, she would be the first Purdue product in the league since Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton in 2012 and the 16th in program history overall.

The 6'0" guard connects with another former Purdue standout and 1999 National Champion, Stephanie White, who was hired as the Sun's new head coach in November 2022. The 2023 season will be White's return to the WNBA, coaching in the league for the first time since being with the Indiana Fever in 2016.

Training camps across the WNBA begin on April 30th, followed by pre-season games starting on May 5th, and teams must have their rosters finalized by May 18th.