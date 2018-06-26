This week's Rivals100 Five Star Challenge will sum up just how far Purdue has come in recruiting.

For the first time in the history of the event, Purdue will not only have a commitment — Marvin Grant — participating, but also several of the outstanding prospects it's targeted to join him — four-star recruits David Bell, J.J. Weaver and Wandale Robinson.

Our comprehensive Rivals.com national team coverage begins Wednesday; our targeted GoldandBlack.com coverage will follow in the weeks to come.

