GoldandBlack.com

That block that Matt McCann threw against Eastern Michigan, the one that resulted in a personal foul penalty and may have cost Purdue a touchdown, was one he threw probably countless times last season without having to think twice about.

Not anymore.

The rules are different now.

So when the Boilermaker offensive guard left his feet to dive at those of an Eastern Michigan linebacker inside the 5-yard line, it brought with it a 15-yard penalty, because McCann threw his block from the would-be tackler’s side.