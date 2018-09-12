Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-12 11:12:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Rule change brings challenges for Purdue as it looks to limit penalties

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Hv4echru024jad9h0s8y
GoldandBlack.com

More: Changes may be forthcoming on Purdue offensive line

That block that Matt McCann threw against Eastern Michigan, the one that resulted in a personal foul penalty and may have cost Purdue a touchdown, was one he threw probably countless times last season without having to think twice about.

Not anymore.

The rules are different now.

So when the Boilermaker offensive guard left his feet to dive at those of an Eastern Michigan linebacker inside the 5-yard line, it brought with it a 15-yard penalty, because McCann threw his block from the would-be tackler’s side.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}