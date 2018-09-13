Drew Lock could become just the ninth quarterback in the last 20 years to face Purdue before being selected in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. USA Today

It's certainly not every weekend that an NFL-caliber quarterback visits Purdue, but that will be the case this weekend. Missouri QB Drew Lock is projected by many analysts as a player who could hear his name called on the first night of the draft this spring and could even find himself in New York for Heisman festivities if the senior quarterback continues his torrid start to the 2018 season. Lock leads the nation's third-best passing offense, averaging 343.5 yards per game through the air, and is looking to avenge arguably his worst collegiate performance last year in Purdue's surprising 35-3 victory. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who played in the NFL from 1994-2000, was extremely complimentary of the Tigers' senior quarterback. "He can flat spin the ball. He can throw it vertically. He's accurate. He has a really good arm. He can put it in tight windows," Brohm said Monday. "He looks the part. And since that game (last year vs. Purdue) they've taken off and they've played extremely well. And to this point he's played extremely well again. And he's got a chance to play on Sundays." Over the last 20 years, Purdue has played 13 games against quarterbacks who would eventually be selected in the first or second round of an NFL draft. Here's the summary of those games in chronological order from the latest to the earliest.

Carson Palmer: Aug. 30, 1998 - Southern California 27, Purdue 17

Carson Palmer, an eventual No. 1 overall selection in the 2003 draft, didn't start this Pigskin Classic at the Los Angeles Coliseum but as a true freshman came off the bench to replace Mike Van Raaphorst. On his first drive, Palmer competed a nine-yard pass and a 42-yard deep ball in what would result in a touchdown to tie the score in the third quarter. The Trojans would outscore Purdue 17-0 in the second half, thanks to two touchdown drives led by Palmer, in a 27-17 win. Palmer would end the game 3-of-6 for 79 yards but would quickly win the job. Four years later, Palmer would become the first USC quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

Daunte Culpepper: Sept. 19, 1998 - Purdue 35, Central Florida 7

The Boilermakers jumped out to a 28-0 against Central Florida, led by Daunte Culpepper, the eventual No. 11 pick in the 1999 draft, seven of those points coming off a Mike Hawthorne interception in the end zone, finished off after a lateral from Hawthorne to safety Billy Gustin. Culpepper threw for 368 passing yards and a touchdown but Drew Brees needed just 14 completions to total 223 yards and two touchdowns in a dominating win.

Brady Quinn was 2-2 in his collegiate career against Purdue before being selected 22nd overall in 2007 draft. Tom Campbell

Brady Quinn: Sept. 27, 2003 - Purdue 23, Notre Dame 10 Oct. 2, 2004 - Purdue 41, Notre Dame 16 Oct. 1, 2005 - Notre Dame 49, Purdue 28 Sept. 30, 2006 - Notre Dame 35, Purdue 21

Purdue took advantage of a young starter in Brady Quinn's first two years and Tyrone Willingham's final two years as the head coach at Notre Dame. The Boilermakers, which had Kyle Orton at quarterback, dominated Notre Dame at Ross-Ade Stadium in 2003 and in South Bend in 2004 when Quinn combined for two touchdowns and four interceptions in that pair of games. The dynamic flipped in Quinn's upperclassman years as the eventual No. 22 overall pick had 440 yards and three touchdowns in a 21-point loss for the Boilermakers inside Ross-Ade Stadium in 2005. Quinn finished his fourth start against Purdue in 2006 with 316 yards and two touchdowns as Curtis Painter's 398 yards and two touchdowns weren't enough for Purdue.

Drew Stanton: Nov. 5, 2005 - Purdue 28, Michigan State 21 Nov. 4, 2006 - Purdue 17, Michigan State 15

Drew Stanton, who was taken in the second round at No. 43 overall by the Detroit Lions, went winless in his college career against the Boilermakers. A Purdue team with a 2-6 record defeated the Spartans 28-21 at Ross-Ade Stadium with the help of 134 rushing yards and three touchdown by Jerod Void. The next year Stanton struggled at home with just 161 yards passing while Painter completed 21-of-30 for 286 yards and two touchdowns to escape with a a critical win to allow Purdue to become bowl-eligible.

Chad Henne: Nov. 10, 2007 - Michigan 48, Purdue 21

This game was more of a blowout than the 48-21 final score even indicated. Chad Henne, who would be selected in the second round at No. 57 overall by the Miami Dolphins, threw for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Ann Arbor to help Michigan build a 48-7 lead in the fourth quarter. Purdue would score two touchdowns in the final 47 seconds of the game to close the deficit before the Boilermakers would earn back-to-back victories against a Wolverines team coached by Rich Rodriguez in 2008 and 2009.

Jimmy Clausen: Sept. 29, 2007 - Purdue 33, Notre Dame 19 Sept. 27, 2008 - Notre Dame 38, Purdue 21 Sept. 26, 2009 - Notre Dame 24, Purdue 21

In his first matchup against Purdue as a true freshman, Jimmy Clausen was rotated at quarterback with Evan Sharpley. Sharpley would actually end the 2007 matchup with more yards and touchdowns but Purdue built a 26-6 lead to get what would be the program's last win over the Fighting Irish. Clausen managed to win his final two starts against the Boilermakers, including a 2009 heartbreaker in which he tossed a game-winning touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph with 25 seconds left.

Christian Hackenberg: Nov. 16, 2013 - Penn State 45, Purdue 21

As a true freshman, Christian Hackenberg was behind center for a 24-point blowout win over the worst Boilermaker team of the Darrell Hazell Era. The game was dominated by the 149 yards and three touchdowns by Nittany Lions tailback Zach Zwinak but Hackenberg, who would eventually be selected in the second round at No. 51 overall by the New York Jets, also had 212 passing yards and a touchdown.

Lamar Jackson had 485 yards of total offense in a 35-28 win over Purdue last season. USA Today

Lamar Jackson: Sept. 2, 2017 - Louisville 35, Purdue 28