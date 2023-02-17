Purdue made another road trip into a hostile environment that ended with another court storming appearance from the home team's student section. Seven of Purdue's last eight losses have now ended in that fashion, with thousands of students pouring onto the court. The Boilermakers, after being up as much as eight during the game, would lose on the road again, dropping their last three games away from Mackey Arena and the third in the last four games. Fingers can be pointed, here there, and everywhere, but as the Big Ten Race tightens for Purdue, for the second consecutive season, how will they respond during the last two weeks of the regular season? Will it be like last season, where Purdue had at least a share of the Big Ten Championship secured, then dropped two of their last four and ended up losing out on their 25th Big Ten Championship? Or, will Matt Painter's Boilermakers, albeit a mostly new team, learn from last year's team and finish the last four games on a high note, securing the program's 25th Big Ten Title?

A Late Season Slump?

I mean, there is not much of an argument here, Purdue has hit a low point in the season. Generally speaking, a team goes through this. Kansas did so in early January, as did Baylor. Tennessee had lost three of their last four games before upsetting Tennessee on their home court Wednesday night, their slump included a road loss to lowly Vanderbilt. Kansas State once ranked in the top five has now last five of their last seven games. These are just a few examples. College Basketball Teams all across the nation go through this, especially on the road.

On Wednesday evening of the six ranked teams that played on the road, only two won. San Diego State won 45 to 43 over a bad Fresno State team and Virginia squeaked one out against maybe the worst Power 5 basketball team this year in Louisville. It happens, is all that I am trying to say, and also, it may have been inevitable. This Purdue team is pretty green, aside from being seasoned this basketball season. Starting two freshman guards and having a pretty unproductive bench was eventually going to get to Purdue. Three of Purdue's last four games have been on the road, they played in the toughest environment of the season at Indiana, the hottest team in the Big Ten with Northwestern, and then a very much improved Maryland team in front of 20,000 fans at the Xfinity Center. Slumping happens and is okay, but how does Purdue respond with three of their last four games at home and a chance to secure a 25th Big Ten Championship? Do they shrink in the spotlight? Or do the Boilermakers grow under pressure? Let's hope for the latter.

A Freshman Wall, the Size of the Great Wall of China

This Purdue basketball team needs Fletcher Loyer to score in double figures on a nightly basis. The freshman is averaging just over 12 points per game, currently. But, in the three Purdue losses, Fletcher had been effectively taken out of the gameplan, in particular, his shooting from deep has been basically nonexistent. Against IU, Northwestern, and Maryland, Loyer has combined to be one of eleven from deep. With Ethan Morton on the court, Purdue needs Loyer to be the sharpshooter he can be. Aside from those three losses, during the last calendar month, Loyer has only hit nine of his thirty-seven three-point attempts, good for only 24% from deep. With how teams play Zach Edey, with double and even triple teams, Purdue needs their shooters to hit their shots. Mason Gillis has done so, and Braden Smith has, but Loyer has not lived up to that end of the bargain over the last month. For the game last night, Purdue only shot 15% from three, it is not only a Fletcher problem but a team issue as well.

Composure, Composure, Composure.

This Purdue team was upset after feeling like they were hosed at Northwestern, which is fair sentiment. After nearly every first-half basket, Zach Edey was directing "AND ONE" remarks at the closest official, he was more vocal than he has ever been and deservingly so. But, after what was a dicey foul call in the first place, Mason Gillis reacted, maybe not to the extent of deserving a technical, but received a technical foul, when Purdue was up 6. Purdue led at that moment, 37 to 31. That technical fueled a raucous Maryland crowd and propelled the team to finish the game on a 37 to 17 run. Technical fouls are dicey propositions, some fans clamor for them to get the team up and going, to show some emotion. A technical foul on the road has almost a negative effect on the away team, it seems. The six-point lead Purdue had quickly diminished. The technical occurred with 15:19 left in the game, by the time of the under-8 television timeout, Purdue trailed by 17, a 23-point swing in seven minutes of game time. Mason after the game was quoted saying “I just have to do a better job of controlling my emotions, shouldn’t let something, good call/bad call, let that get the best of me no matter what the situation is in the game. I gotta control my emotions better.” While his reaction in my opinion did not deserve a technical foul, it was the culmination of what I believe of 25 minutes of other reactions that led to the technical foul more than anything. Purdue will look to bounce back at home against Ohio State this Sunday at 1 PM.