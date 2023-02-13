Looking Back: 3 Takeaways From Purdue's Loss at Northwestern
Purdue went into a hostile environment for a good ole rugby match on Sunday afternoon, as they were primetime entertainment before the Super Bowl.
Purdue had a comfortable lead going into the half, but in the second half, they tightened up, and aside from Zach Edey, Ethan Morton was the only Purdue player to make a basket in the final 20 minutes.
Northwestern would finish the game on a 19 to 5 run and would beat Purdue 64 to 58 in one of the more physical basketball games of the Big Ten Season.
Freshmen Guards Need Help From Veterans
These young freshmen guards, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer are probably being asked to do too much. I mean, for the bulk of the season these two have rarely blinked an eye at some of these older, more physical Big Ten Guards.
But, Purdue has veteran guards on the roster as well and need them to be more consistent coming off the bench to relieve some of the load that the two freshman bear night in and night out.
David Jenkins Jr. and Brandon Newman have to have a consistent presence for this team to make a run. Yesterday, Newman was solid on defense, but he misses three wide-open three-point attempts, with no one around him.
Jenkins Jr. put a couple of solid games together in the last week, but yesterday, his game went back into neutral. He nearly had an all 0 box score, but he did grab one rebound.
Boo Buie and Chase Audige are old, veteran guards, like they may only be a couple of years away at this rate from collecting social security. But, Purdue will see that with many teams, especially from smaller schools in the tournament, who will have ole veteran guards that have seen it all.
Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have been outstanding all year, but they need some help from our veterans as well.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news