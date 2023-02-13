These young freshmen guards, Braden Smith, and Fletcher Loyer are probably being asked to do too much. I mean, for the bulk of the season these two have rarely blinked an eye at some of these older, more physical Big Ten Guards.

But, Purdue has veteran guards on the roster as well and need them to be more consistent coming off the bench to relieve some of the load that the two freshman bear night in and night out.

David Jenkins Jr. and Brandon Newman have to have a consistent presence for this team to make a run. Yesterday, Newman was solid on defense, but he misses three wide-open three-point attempts, with no one around him.

Jenkins Jr. put a couple of solid games together in the last week, but yesterday, his game went back into neutral. He nearly had an all 0 box score, but he did grab one rebound.

Boo Buie and Chase Audige are old, veteran guards, like they may only be a couple of years away at this rate from collecting social security. But, Purdue will see that with many teams, especially from smaller schools in the tournament, who will have ole veteran guards that have seen it all.

Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer have been outstanding all year, but they need some help from our veterans as well.