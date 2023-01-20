Looking Back: 3 Takeaways from Purdue's Win at the Barn
Purdue went to the Barn on Thursday Night and played its most complete defensive game of the season. The swarming Purdue Defense held the struggling Minnesota defense to a season-low of 39 points.
While the Purdue offense did not light the world on fire, only scoring 61 points, the defense came to play, improving their KenPom defensive rating from 29th in the nation to 17th.
Looking back is always fun, but even more so after a great win on the road in the Big Ten. Here are three takeaways from Purdue's win last night.
Braden Smith Flirts with a Triple-Double
Braden Smith had arguably his most complete game of the season, finishing the game with 19, 7, and 7. Smith has flirted several times this year with a triple-double, at some point he will have one, or more under his belt.
Last night, Smith saw the court well, whether on a fast break or in the half-court, he ran the offense to perfection. While Zach Edey is the most dominant player in college basketball right now, I think it is due time to acknowledge that Braden Smith might be a big reason for some of his successes.
Is Smith the best true point guard since Chris Kramer? I am starting to lean that way - but he is a much better scorer than Kramer, thus far.
Purdue's Defense Smothers the Gophers
Headed into last night's game against Minnesota, Purdue was ranked 29th in defense according to KenPom. After holding the Gophers to just 39 points, they jumped 12 spots to 17th.
Personally, the Purdue defense is more than just computer-generated analytics, though. Purdue has allowed 70 points twice this season, that is the highest total any team has scored against them. While they ranked 17th on KenPom, they only allow 60.1 PPG, which is good for 13th in the nation.
A big reason for the improvement? Zach Edey is a true statue in the middle. He plays over 30 minutes per game and he just does not foul anymore, which gives Purdue a true rim protector again.
Paired with the stifling perimeter defense of Ethan Morton, Braden Smith, and the improvement of Brandon Newman on defense, Purdue is locked in on that end of the court.
Brandon Newman Provides a Spark off the Bench
Brandon Newman has been in a bit of a slump offensively, while he has struggled on that end of the court, he has been much better on defense, probably our best defender off of the bench.
Last night, Newman scored 8 points off of the bench, going 2 for 3 from deep. If this young Purdue team wants to advance far in March, they will need Brandon Newman and Ethan Morton to both find their shot - especially Newman off of the bench.
There were some missed calls last night, per usual, Newman was mugged a couple of times while driving to the basket, his 8 points really should have been 10 or more.
