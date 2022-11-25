The 124th meeting between Purdue and Indiana will cap off a Thanksgiving week slate on Saturday. The Boilermakers have had their fair share of special moments against the Hoosiers over the course the series' history. Here are the five most memorable Purdue wins in Old Oaken Bucket Game history:

1. 2000: The Drew Brees magical moment The game that produced one of the most iconic photos in Purdue history Drew Brees celebrating after beating Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game and securing a spot in the Rose Bowl. The 2000 iteration of the Bucket game was the cherry on top of one of the most memorable seasons in program history, marking the last time Purdue played in "The Granddaddy of Them All." Brees led the Boilermakers to a 41-13 win over Indiana at Ross-Ade Stadium that year. Montrell Lowe had an all-time performance, with 208 yards on the ground and four touchdowns for Joe Tiller's offense. Brees threw for 216 yards and a touchdown but also had 85 yards rushing himself. Stuart Schweigert led the Purdue defense in stifling Antwaan Randle El and the Hoosiers. Schweigert had two of Purdue's three interceptions, and Akin Ayodele had a fumble recovery in the game. It was an all-around performance from the Boilermakers on that November evening. Purdue's win over Indiana in 2000 meant much more than just winning the Old Oaken Bucket. It put the Boilermakers on the main stage of the college football world. Fans and media remember the 2000 season for how special it was every year. That feeling amongst fans, former players, and so on will continue until Purdue can return to a Rose Bowl or Big Ten Championship appearance. That could be this year if things fall in Purdue's favor this weekend.

2. 1968: Phipps and Keyes lead Purdue comeback win Purdue was amid a slightly disappointing season in 1968, as they were projected to win the Big Ten but faltered, allowing Ohio State to take the crown. The Boilermakers, led by Jack Mollenkopf, ended the season on a high note in one of the best games between Purdue and Indiana in the series' history. Indiana had a 28-10 lead in the fourth quarter and looked to be on their way to securing the Old Oaken Bucket in consecutive seasons. The duo of Mike Phipps and Leroy Keyes anchored the Boilermakers on a comeback attempt. The legendary Keyes scored three of his four touchdowns on the day in the fourth quarter, the last of which to end up winning the game with 1:35 left on the clock. The Cradle of Quarterbacks member, Phipps, guided the Boilermakers down the field in the fourth quarter and was a perfect 8-8 on his last eight passing attempts. Keyes finished the game, making history that day too. He was the first player to have 100 or more yards in two different statistical categories in 1967 and did it again against the Hoosiers the following year. He wrapped up his college career with a 140-yard rushing and a 149 receiving day to lead a Purdue victory over Indiana. Chuck Kyle also set a program record in the game, registering 27 total tackles against the Hoosiers. A record that still stands to this day.

3. 1980: Ross-Ade breaks attendance record The crowd of 71,629 at Ross-Ade Stadium in 1980 was the largest football crowd in the state of Indiana at the time to watch the Old Oaken Bucket Game. College football Hall of Famer Mark Herrmann played his final career game in Ross-Ade Stadium that day, leading Purdue to another thrilling victory over the Hoosiers. The Big Ten MVP and unanimous All-American capped off a remarkable year with one of the greatest Old Oaken Bucket Games of all time. Herrmann was the first college football quarterback ever to break the 8,000 career passing yards mark and extended that record by finishing his illustrious Purdue career with over 9,000 yards. Former Indiana coach turned College Gameday staple Lee Corso decided to go for two after the Hoosiers scored in the game's final minute. Purdue linebacker Mike Marks proved to be the hero after he deflected what would have been a go-ahead two-point conversion away. Marks wasn't done with the heroics, though, as Indiana got the ball back on an onside-kick. The Hoosiers attempted a 59-yard field goal in the final seconds, but Marks got a hand on it to seal the Purdue win.

4. 1972: Otis Armstrong sets all-time rushing mark In the 1972 playing of the Old Oaken Bucket Game, another pair of Purdue legends left their final mark on the historic rivalry. Otis Armstrong saved the best performance for last in his Hall of Fame Purdue career. Armstrong set the school's single-game rushing record with 276 yards against the Hoosiers and scored three touchdowns. The All-American running back also became the Big Ten's all-time leading rusher, with 3,316 career rushing yards. Armstrong had touchdown runs of 71 and 53 yards in the game en route to breaking his own record for most rushing yards in a game, which was 233 yards previously. A storied "Cradle of Quarterbacks" member, Gary Danielson, had a passing touchdown and a rushing touchdown in the lopsided win. Purdue's big day in Ross-Ade Stadium was powered by the two Boilermaker legends of the 1970s, with Armstrong and Danielson leading the way for a 42-7 win over Indiana

5. 1925: The Bucket is Born This addition is cheating a bit, but no list would be complete without the inaugural Old Oaken Bucket Game in 1925. After the series started in 1891, the Old Oaken Bucket was brought into play and has remained for nearly 100 years. In the first playing for the Bucket, Purdue and Indiana tied 0-0 in Bloomington. Boilermaker head coach James Phelan led Purdue to their first Old Oaken Bucket win the following year, beating the Hoosiers 24-14 in West Lafayette. One of the oldest rivalries in college football had its prized possession introduced in 1925 and will remain for the years to come.