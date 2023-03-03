Purdue survived a scare in Madison last night, squeaking out a late-game victory over the Badgers. Purdue would win 63 to 61, where Wisconsin had the last shot of the game, but would air-ball it.

Winning ugly was the name of the game on a cold night in the Kohl Center. But, winning is still winning. Before the game, Illinois would defeat Michigan, fulfilling the unlikely scenario that four teams would lose allowing Purdue to clinch an outright Big Ten Title before even playing Wisconsin.

Purdue still has plenty to work on going into Senior Day, the Big Ten Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament, while the offense has been down, it was Purdue's late-game defense that would secure a victory on the road, their first road victory since January 26th at Michigan.