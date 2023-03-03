Looking Back: Three Takeaways From Purdue's Victory in Madison
Purdue survived a scare in Madison last night, squeaking out a late-game victory over the Badgers. Purdue would win 63 to 61, where Wisconsin had the last shot of the game, but would air-ball it.
Winning ugly was the name of the game on a cold night in the Kohl Center. But, winning is still winning. Before the game, Illinois would defeat Michigan, fulfilling the unlikely scenario that four teams would lose allowing Purdue to clinch an outright Big Ten Title before even playing Wisconsin.
Purdue still has plenty to work on going into Senior Day, the Big Ten Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament, while the offense has been down, it was Purdue's late-game defense that would secure a victory on the road, their first road victory since January 26th at Michigan.
Three Point Struggles Continue
This has remained constant it seems for a month or so now. Purdue, whether the shooters are open or not, is struggling to connect.
Last night, Purdue would shoot less than 30% from deep again, connecting only 21% of their three-point attempts, while shooting 68.9% from inside the arc. There has been concrete evidence during this season that Purdue has capable shooters.
You can look at the home game against Ohio State in February, where the Boilers shot over 40%, or Mason Gillis' nine three-pointers made in Mackey Arena, or the early season victories over Duke and Gonzaga, where the Boilers shot over 38% from deep.
Whatever happened during Big Ten play, whether it is tired legs or how teams defend our shooters, the Boilermakers have struggled from deep for quite a while now.
For a tournament run, in both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament, Purdue will need to find their rhythm again.
