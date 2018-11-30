Lorenzo Neal's injury in the regular season finale at Indiana was as bad as Jeff Brohm initially feared.

Sources close to Neal confirmed to GoldandBlack.com Friday morning that the junior defensive tackle has suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee and will miss the upcoming bowl game.

Neal suffered the injury during Purdue's first defensive series in the 28-21 win at Indiana on Nov. 24 and didn't return to action after being helped off the field by team trainers. Neal, a 315-pound defensive tackle, was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten after finishing with 30 tackles, 17 of them being of the solo variety,

Neal is scheduled for surgery in the next two weeks in his hometown of Houston. Expected recovery time from an ACL injury is normally at least six months and therefore, he'll almost certainly be sidelined for the spring.

It is anticipated Neal, a three-year starter and 2018 co-captain, will be one of nine defensive starters returning to Purdue for the upcoming 2019 season.

Neal's injury hurts the Boilermakers considerably at a position where depth is minimal. Senior Keiwan Jones now will presumably move into a considerably larger role, alongside starter Anthony Watts. Senior Ray Ellis also could see more snaps.