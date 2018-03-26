More from Day 9: What stood out ($)

A week ago, Dedrick Mackey fought off a wide receiver to get his hands on a pass enough to break it up.

Then, in an instant, the cornerback dove after the loose ball, snatching it out of the air before it could hit the ground. And two days later, the redshirt freshman was with the 1s, moving up from the second unit to take more repetitions vs. the first-team wide receivers.

It’s not a coincidence that the two events are related.

“He might have the most natural ball skills of any of the corners in our program right now,” cornerback coach Derrick Jackson said following Monday’s spring practice, the first of four this week and ninth overall.

Mackey’s proclivity toward getting his hands on passes this spring hasn’t been limited to the interception alone. On that day — Purdue’s six practice March 19 — he had two other deflections, one when he sprinted, seemingly from out of position, while extending his left arm to knock the ball to the ground.

Mackey is a ball-hawk.

“I’m hungry for it,” he said. “I just want to make a play, that’s all I need. I just want to be noticed on the field, trying to make a play.”

Mackey and classmate Kenneth Major are both trying to do so this spring, and getting noticed. They’re both in the mix with the 1s now, joining veterans Tim Cason and Antonio Blackmon, while senior Kamal Hardy sits out with an injury.

It’s a big opportunity for the underclassmen, with open starting positions following the graduation of Da’Wan Hunte and Josh Okonye, who when healthy last season took nearly every relevant snap. That wasn’t an easy time for Mackey, he admits, because he didn’t feel as much a part of the season. He made three road trips as part of the travel roster, but had to sit at home and watch on TV for the others.

But otherwise, Mackey tried to be as productive as possible with his redshirt year. After coming to Purdue last summer at 5-foot-11, but only 167 pounds, the Miami native is up to about 182 now.

He downed late-night PB&Js — he got up, he said, every night to eat a couple of the ready-made snack cups — in an effort to gain.

“I ate and hit the weight room,” he said. “I think the late-night weight came on because I ate late at night then went to sleep, and I think that helped a lot.”

Mackey made other good use of time, too. He wanted to continue to work on the drills that made him so good at pursuing the ball at Booker T. Washington High School. His coach there called them “EDDs.”

“’Every day drills,’ we do breaking drills everyday,” Mackey said. “It became natural to me.

“… I think I do a great job anticipating the ball, anticipating the receiver’s route, so that gives me a chance to make a play on the ball.”

Jackson said it’s reminiscent of Kevin Johnson, a former player he coached at Wake Forest who is now in his fourth season with the Houston Texans.

“He never seems very panicked,” Jackson said of Mackey, comparing him favorably to the current pro. “He’s very quick with is reactions, closes space well and just has a natural knack for timing, when to take a shot on the ball or when to go for interception.

“… Sometimes, that’s an innate skill that guys have or don’t have and he seems to have that natural gift, so hopefully we can take advantage of it.”