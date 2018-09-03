More: Jeff Brohm on quarterbacks, defense and more

The same concerns from preseason camp over the lack of a traditional pass rush exist after the opening weekend.

Jeff Brohm used a large portion of his weekly media conference to express frustration over the lack of pressure Purdue was able to generate with its front-four linemen Thursday night in the loss to Northwestern. The second-year Boilermaker head coach questioned the effort and speed at the defensive end position group following a game in which Purdue generated few hurries and no sacks.

"We were concerned about the defensive ends. We still are," Brohm said Monday. "Those guys have to play better. I do think they can play better if they play hard."

Purdue's opening game showcased several first-time starters and players making their collegiate debuts on the defensive line including Giovanni Reviere, Jeff Marks, Robert McWilliams and Semisi Fakasiieiki. Brohm and defensive coordinator Nick Holt both acknowledged the defensive line's inexperience throughout preseason camp while also saying it was a position group that needed to develop quickly for Purdue to replicate last season's defensive success.

Purdue used a rotation of 10 defensive linemen Thursday night but was only able to generate pressure with its defensive tackles or by blitzing. Brohm said the film review suggested that no matter if Northwestern played Clayton Thorson or TJ Green behind center, neither quarterback was hassled much at all during 37 pass attempts.

"You don't want to play man every single play. You have to find ways to get some pressure and some penetration, get after the quarterback a little bit and affect what he's doing, at least his timing, with your front four, possibly maybe an extra linebacker every now and then," Brohm said Monday. "That was not happening one bit. He had all day to throw and more."

Eastern Michigan (1-0) will arrive in West Lafayette this weekend with a graduate transfer quarterback from the Big Ten who will likely be throwing from the pocket. Tyler Wiegers, who spent the last four years at Iowa, was 18-of-21 for 238 yards and two touchdowns in EMU's 51-17 win over Monmouth Friday night. The Eagles did not allow a sack to its Football Championship Subdivision opponent in its third consecutive season-opening win.

"Our D-line has to play a lot better, I mean a lot better," Brohm said. "I didn't see the effort in the get-off and the intensity and the toughness, ability to get after the passer (and) actually influence the play. That was the most disappointing. That will be more than emphasized this week. The front four has to be able to affect the play. We have to get better there."

The loss to Northwestern was the eighth game since 2015 in which Purdue has failed to record a sack, but late last year the Boilermakers drastically improved in that statistical category. After getting just seven sacks in the first seven games last year, Purdue managed to pile up 22 in the final six games of 2017.

Brohm suggested immediately after the loss Thursday night that he had questions about the effort and speed his defensive players showed in a dismal first half in which Purdue gave up 31 points. The coaching staff's film review this weekend confirmed what Brohm had initially diagnosed from his sideline field-level view.

"We've got to create some competition (at defensive end), make sure those guys understand that they can play better because they're better players, but not going at that pace," Brohm said. "I think our guys will work hard this week to get that done. Hopefully we'll see improvement."