GoldandBlack.com

More: Changes may be forthcoming on Purdue offensive line

Purdue will play a lot of cornerbacks this weekend, due to the nature of Missouri's offense. So starting may not mean as much.

But either way, the Boilermakers may be moving toward going younger at the position.

Purdue defensive coordinator Nick Holt and cornerbacks coach Derrick Jackson acknowledged a possible lineup change could occur with redshirt freshman Kenneth Major moving ahead of senior Tim Cason at one of the starting cornerback positions. Antonio Blackmon appears to remain the other starting cornerback, though he could also factor in at nickel, as Purdue doesn't seem optimistic about the potential availability of Simeon Smiley, who missed the Eastern Michigan game due to concussion symptoms.

According to Pro Football Focus data, Major received just one more total snap last week than in the opening week against Northwestern, but his 36 snaps against Eastern Michigan were nearly all at cornerback instead of the nickel position he played in Week 1.

"I would not be happy if I was not starting and I had started the week before but at the same time, I would be accountable for what I didn't do well that didn't allow us to win the game," Jackson said. "You talk about a guy in Tim Cason and he worked hard this week to listen to what we had to say and get better at those things we've been talking about. That's encouraging as a coach when players take accountability.

"The second thing is I have to do a better job of putting our guys in better positions to succeed. This isn't always on the players. Maybe I'm giving them too much information or not enough information."

For Holt, it was a simple move after seeing the senior cornerback land on the wrong end of Eastern Michigan's 75-yard touchdown pass, then nearly another long touchdown in the fourth quarter. The latter was dropped.

"When you're not playing well, we need competition because we want to win," Holt said. "If you're not playing up to standard, not saying he wasn't but there were lapses at that position, then we've got to fix it. Either that player fixes his problems or we'll fix it with another player. That's at all positions. If they're not doing what they're supposed to be doing and not learning from it, we've got to go to somebody else."