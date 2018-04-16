GoldandBlack.com

INDIANAPOLIS — Tuesday, Matt Painter and assistant coach Greg Gary will be in New Castle to visit with forward Mason Gillis, who by every indication has vaulted into the position of one of Purdue's highest-priority targets for the Class of 2019.

That's been made clear by the sheer volume of effort Painter has put into the 6-foot-7, 200-plus-pound combo forward, as the Boilermaker head coach attended several New Castle games this season and will be back for Tuesday's in-home visit.