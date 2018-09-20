Gold and Black Report: Sept. 21 (Game breakdown and prediction)

Boston College's run game versus Purdue against the run

Purdue has struggled to slow the opponents' running attack in two of three contests this year, and this is expected to be the biggest challenge yet. BC's powerful sophomore back AJ Dillon is worthy of Heisman Trophy consideration in the early going, and will get the ball early and often in this one. There will be a premium on the Boilermakers' ability to tackle on the edge, as Dillon has been particularly dangerous going around end lately. If Purdue can limit the yards after contact against Dillon, it can limit the damage. But there most assuredly will be damage to limit.

BC's passing game versus Purdue against the pass

For Purdue to prevail, this one just about has to be in the plus or even category, but that is much easier said than done - the Boilermakers' pass rush hasn't been effective for the entire season and the secondary has been picked apart in the last two weeks. Coordinator Nick Holt has had to go back to the drawing board this week, and the ability to pressure Eagles QB Anthony Brown will be important. Yet, it will also be key to force the Eagles into obvious passing situations as Brown's ability to pass over the top proved lethal to Wake Forest in the big road win last week. Jeff Smith leads an array of talented receivers who combined to catch scoring passes of 27, 29, 35, 40 and 71 yards last week.

Purdue run game versus Boston College against the run

Coach Jeff Brohm went out of his way to say to that the Boilermakers haven't abandoned the run, and won't against BC. Both Wake Forest and Holy Cross had success on the ground against the Eagles, gaining 298 and 197 yards respectively. Brohm has hinted that the Boilermakers may try their hand at some level of ball control this week, and with that notion one would figure that D.J. Knox and Markell Jones will return to service after not getting many touches last week versus Missouri. For Purdue to win, it stands to reason that this will be a category it will have to have success.

Purdue passing game versus Boston College versus the pass

David Blough's record-breaking performance last week makes things all the more interesting. BC has one of the nation's best cover corners in Hamp Cheevers and a pass rush led by Wyatt Ray who had four sacks last week. The Boilermakers' offensive line, which played very well last week against Missouri's front giving up just one sack, will have to be at its best this week. Wake completed just 20-of-45 passes last week and was picked twice. The weather should be ideal on Saturday, and Purdue should have confidence in its aerial game, so will bode well for Purdue? This is also one of the game's great questions.

Special teams

The Eagles are reeling in a couple of critical areas as it has had three punts blocked in the last two weeks including one that was returned for a score last week in Winston-Salem. In addition, freshman place-kicker John Tessitore has filled in for the injured Colton Lichtenberg and has yet to hit a field goal while also missing a pair of extra points. Purdue has yet to distinguish itself on special teams with the exception of solid punting by Joe Schopper and solid kickoff returns by Rondale Moore. BC return man Michael Walker needs to be watched, however, as during his career he has yet to take one to the house, but has punt and kick returns of greater than 60 yards.

Intangibles