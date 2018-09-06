Defensive end Maxx Crosby is one of the most dominating at the position in EMU annals. He returns to the lineup after missing the opener due to a suspension.

Eastern Michigan running game vs. Purdue against the run

The Eagles used a balanced attack in a blowout win over Monmouth, gaining 172 rushing yards. They have a veteran offensive line and Shaq Vann and Ian Eriksen shared much of the rushing load in the opener, though the Eagles longest rush was just 20 yards. Backup quarterback Mike Glass, who will likely play in coach Chris Creighton's scheme as a change-of-pace guy, also is a threat to run the ball. The Boilermakers showed promise in the second half defending against the run against Northwestern, and should continue having success slowing down the Eagles. If EMU can run the ball on the Boilermakers, this game could go down to the wire.

Eastern Michigan passing game vs. Purdue against the pass

Transfer quarterback Tyler Wiegers didn't play a lot at Iowa, appearing in just a handful of games during his career in Iowa City, but he is a Big Ten level quarterback. Creighton has worked well with his signal callers as Eagles' program has made significant strides in the last couple of years. Last year's quarterback Brogan Roback is now on a practice squad in the NFL and was instrumental in EMU's recent resurgence. Wiegers has the size (6-foot-4) to stand back there and sling it around and was very efficient and accurate (85.7 percent completions on 21 attempts) in the season opener. Backup Mike Glass also can throw it some throwing for two TDs in just three completions, but a young and inexperienced receiving corps is a question mark as the Eagles advance to Big Ten level competition. Purdue needs to find its stride with its pass rush, but Wiegers is talented enough to hurt the Boilermakers if he isn't forced out of his comfort zone.

Purdue run game vs. Eastern Michigan against the run

Monmouth rushed for 187 yards against EMU last week, and one has to think Purdue will try to impose its physicality in the ground game on Saturday. No. 92 Maxx Crosby, who didn't play in EMU's opener due to a disciplinary issue, is an NFL caliber guy and his athleticism could cause Purdue's offensive line problems. Still, Purdue ran the ball very well last year against Ohio, and usually does against MAC opponents. For the Boilermakers to win comfortably, it will need to do so on Saturday, and the chance for rain may make the ground game more of an emphasis. How Rondale Moore gets used in the run game will also be intriguing.

Purdue passing game vs. Eastern Michigan against the pass

When Elijah Sindelar and David Blough are healthy there has been debate just about every week on who was going to be the starter. This week is no different, but hearing coach Jeff Brohm this week, it is hard for the second-year coach to disguise his desire to have a quarterback that can throw the ball down field. That would indicate that Sindelar will be back on the field early, but whether he starts remains to be seen. Moore and Jared Sparks had impressive season openers, and one can bet Brohm's offense will be not only targeting, but completing passes to the tight ends as a point of emphasis. Still, EMU's front is formidable, so Purdue's offensive line will need to protect better than it did last week.

Special teams

Purdue's special teams performed very well, especially for a season opener. Spencer Evans showed he had plenty of leg to hit from 50-yards plus, and did make a 38-yard field goal, and punter Joe Schopper's 42.2 average was solid. Purdue's kick coverage was also good in a strong overall effort against Northwestern. EMU punter Jake Julien averaged over 48 yards per kick, but had just three attempts last week and place-kicker Matt Mosquera connected on a 42-yard field goal. Chad Ryland and Mosquera shared PAT duties. Still, Purdue's overall athleticism and depth should be an advantage here.

Intangibles