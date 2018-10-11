Fifth-year transfer quarterback AJ Bush is especially dangerous as a scrambler. USA Today Sports Images

Illinois rushing game vs. Purdue against the run

For the Illini to win the game, it must dominate this category. New offensive coordinator Rod Smith's RPO scheme has helped Illinois' ground game, turning it into one of the most explosive units to date in the FBS. So, expect Illinois to rip off some big runs with quarterback AJ Bush and Reggie Corbin. There will be a premium on the Boilermakers being able to limit yards after contact as Bush and Corbin (who wears jersey No. 2) excel in this area. Where it could become problematic for Purdue is the more plodding Mike Epstein (26) gashes Purdue for big yardage, which he has done often this year running up the middle. Still, Purdue will do everything in its power to load the box and force Illinois into passing situations. If it does that effectively, it may occasionally lose the battle on the ground, but win the war.

Illinois passing game vs. Purdue against the pass

The Illini didn't have to throw it much last week against Rutgers, and Bush hasn't been much of a threat deep completing just 2-of-12 passes of over 20 yards this season. When Illinois throws it, it will be of the short and intermediate variety. Bush is 21 of 24 on passes of 10 yards or less and a lot of those involve Epstein, who has all of his 80 receiving yards on short passes. Bush is a dangerous scrambler as he showed last week on his 41-yard TD run against Rutgers, so again, tackling will be a key for the entire Purdue defense.

Purdue run game vs. Illinois against the run

Purdue's offense was as balanced as it has been this season in the 14-point win at Nebraska, and a big part of that was the ground game of D.J. Knox and Markell Jones. Illinois defense has improved in the third season of Lovie Smith, but still got stung for big yardage on the ground late in the game in losses to South Florida and Penn State. Purdue will likely try to control tempo on the ground. While it might not pick up huge chunks of yards, if the Boilermakers can move the chains on the ground it will. The Boilermakers' advantage in this category will be slight but could be a difference-maker.

Purdue passing game versus Illinois against the pass

David Blough is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the nation, and assuming the Boilermakers get back into rhythm quickly after the bye week, he should be effective again. Illinois starts four sophomores on its defensive line. It doesn't have a great pass rush with the possible exception of Bobby Roundtree (No. 97) who is tied for the lead in the FBS for passes defended (5) by a lineman. So the diminutive Blough will have to steer clear of Roundtree while looking downfield. Blough will also need to keep an eye on true freshman Jartavius Martin (21), who already has three picks in his five-game career. But like Martin, the Illini are young in the secondary, and Blough and his receivers should be able to exploit that.

Special Teams

Purdue became a little more comfortable in its kicking game as Spencer Evans converted on a couple of short field goals against Nebraska. Rondale Moore's opportunities for big returns will likely be limited this week as Australian native Blake Hayes leads the league and is 11th in the nation in punting average (45.6 yards) and 14 of 27 punts have been downed inside the 20. Senior placekicker Chase McLaughlin has had 22 of McLaughlin’s 29 kickoffs have gone for touchbacks and that 75.86 percentage is second in the Big Ten Conference. Punter Joe Schopper was named special teams player-of-the-week against the Cornhuskers, so Purdue should hold its own in that category. McLaughlin has four field goals of over 50 yards in his career and has never missed an extra point in 60 attempts. Yet, Purdue fans will remember in the game two years ago in Champaign that McLaughlin's potential 41-yard game winning field goal bounced off the goal posts, allowing Purdue to win in overtime in the final victory of the Darrell Hazell Era.

Intangibles