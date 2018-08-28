Purdue run game vs. Northwestern against the run

With injuries not a known quantity for Purdue, or at least not to the media, this category figures to be concerning for Jeff Brohm. The coach said early in the week that he expects D.J. Knox, Markell Jones and Tario Fuller to be available, but they will have to not only be available but also be operating at a high level for the Boilermakers to move the ball on the ground against the Wildcats. The strength of NU's defense is its front, and Purdue struggled last year to run the ball in Evanston, gaining just 40 yards on 22 attempts as it was playing from behind from the second quarter on that cold November night. This will be a test to see how well the Boilermaker offensive line can get enough push. There is enough returning experience to call the O-line a strength, but it will need to prove it in Week 1.

Purdue passing game vs. Northwestern against the pass

Elijah Sindelar played about three-quarters of last year's game on a freshly torn ACL, but still managed 398 yards passing as he tried to rally the Boilermakers. It fell 10-points short in a 23-13 loss, but Purdue was able to throw it against Northwestern last year. Purdue will have to keep Sindelar or David Blough upright in this game, as the 'Cats return the main guys that sacked Purdue three times. While we would be surprised if Sindelar doesn't start, expect to see David Blough some. Remember, last year, Blough wasn't available for the game against Northwestern as his season ended a week earlier with a leg injury against Illinois. The senior quarterback's ability to be mobile might be a difference maker. All eyes will also be on Purdue's receivers as Rondale Moore makes his debut. Still, the Northwestern defense held the Boilermakers' tight ends to one reception in last year's game. Purdue will need that to change for it to be successful through the air.

Northwestern run game vs. Purdue against the run

Wildcat four-year starter Justin Jackson is gone, and Nick Holt's defense last year held Jackson to a dismal 46 yards rushing. Still, there is little comparison, at least on paper, to last year's Boilermaker run-stoppers. The 'Cats are confident that they have options in their backfield, especially Jeremy Larkin who amassed nearly as many yards in last year's game as Jackson, in one-quarter of the carries. NU averaged over 170 yards per game last year, and it is, and always will be, a key part of the Wildcats scheme under Fitzgerald. We have heard almost daily about Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson and his injury woes. One thing seems certain: Fitzgerald will try to make Purdue stop his ground game, something that remains a big question with the Boilermakers' practically brand new front seven.

Northwestern passing game vs. Purdue against the pass

Thorson has had a field day the past two games against the Boilermaker secondary, passing an average of 324 yards in a couple of Northwestern wins. Just about everyone expects the senior, who has started 39 games in his career, to play,. How mobile he will be, however, is another story. A key factor will be how much Purdue can force Northwestern into obvious passing situations. Thorson has a large brace on his knee, and if the Boilermakers don't have to give up too much to bring heat, they might be able to sack Thorson while not hanging their secondary out to dry. The Northwestern line improved mightily from a slow start last year, so its ability to protect their quarterback is expected to be sufficient - especially against a Boilermaker front seven that is, as you have read before and will read again, unproven. Keep an eye on Cameron Green as well. The Wildcats' offensive athlete became an all-around playmaker last year.

Special teams

Game 1 is always an interesting one for special teams. Purdue may use two kickers in Spencer Evans and J.D Dellinger, but we expect Evans to get most of the work. Punter Joe Schopper has made as much or more of a name in the trick play category, but his punting remains pretty solid. Northwestern has had consistency at place-kicker. Sophomore Charlie Kuhbander was an impressive 13-for-16 on field goals last year but his long was just 40 yards. Expect NU to allow him to kick from longer distances this year. Also, NU has a return threat in Solomon Vault. He's the Wildcats' career leader with five kick returns for touchdowns and looks to add to his record in 2018. Purdue needs to improve in the return game, and there is reason for optimism if Moore is able to be an early breakout player in kickoff and possibly punt returns. If the Boilermakers are to win on Thursday, they need to play NU even in this category.

Intangibles