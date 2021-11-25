Matchup Preview: Purdue-Indiana

Indiana running game versus Purdue against the run

It hasn't been a great season on the ground for Indiana, which enters their season finale averaging just 119.4 yards per game rushing. The Hoosiers have relied heavily on USC transfer Stephen Carr, whose transfer to Bloomington was received with high praise. He has rushed for 600 yards, averaging 3.9 per carry. He's received the bulk of their carries this season but is questionable to play on Saturday due to injury after not playing since their matchup with Michigan. Walkon Davion Ervin-Poindexter has seen carries in Carr's absence, but has averaged under three yards per carry in the last two games. The wrinkle to watch in the run game comes with freshman quarterback Donaven McCulley. He has started the last few games for the Hoosiers and his limited success has been predominantly as a runner, but it is unknown who Tom Allen will start under center on Saturday. He has four potential starters, but McCulley and Michael Penix, who hasn't played since Oct. 2 due to injury, are the two options that would make Purdue worry about quarterback scrambling. Purdue's run D did a nice job against Northwestern, which wanted to emphasize its ground game. On 44 attempts, Purdue limited the 'Cats to just 3.3 yards per carry. Purdue's defensive front is looking fairly healthy, though Kydran Jenkins and Lawrence Johnson continue to battle nagging injuries. Purdue will need to plan for the possibility of a heavy QB run approach from Indiana. The Boilermakers struggled early on in the Nebraska game with a lot of run-pass options coming from Adrian Martinez.

Indiana passing game versus Purdue against the pass

It feels like a virtual copy-and-paste from last week. Northwestern and Indiana have each dealt with their subpar seasons largely in part because of quarterback problems. Indiana came into the season with Penix, a preseason All-Big Ten pick, but he was largely ineffective coming off his ACL surgery before being injured again early on in the season. Utah transfer Jack Tuttle wasn't great in his performances (2 TDs, 5 INTs) before getting injured himself. Tuttle's injury thrust the true freshman McCulley into action before he was ready, and he has struggled immensely. In the last two games, McCulley has been benched in favor of walk-on Grant Gremel who led the Hoosiers to a garbage time touchdown in last week's home loss to the Gophers. Who will start on Saturday is anyone's guess, but no matter who has played quarterback for Indiana this year, throwing the ball hasn't brought much success, as they average 178 passing and have thrown more interceptions (14) than touchdowns (9). While Purdue has had the benefit of facing some struggling quarterbacks this year, the pass defense's numbers have been impressive nonetheless. Coaches Ron English and James Adams have helped this secondary hold opponents beneath 200 yards per game passing. In the second half of the season, Purdue has also been able to cause turnovers. Against a struggling group of quarterbacks, this is a chance for the Boilermaker defense to put an exclamation mark on a really solid season.

Purdue running game versus Indiana against the run

Though Northwestern has the worst rushing defense in the league by a wide margin, Purdue was unable to get much going on the ground in the win at Wrigley Field, managing just 50 rushing yards. Zander Horvath and King Doerue continued to split carries, which is to be expected again this weekend, though look for Jackson Anthrop to get carries out of the backfield. One notable omission from Purdue's game plan last week: quarterback changes. Aidan O'Connell took every snap for Purdue's offense. It will be interesting to see if Purdue utilizes Jack Plummer or Austin Burton in a cameo role against the Hoosiers. Indiana's defense was a huge part of their successful 2020 season, as the Hoosiers played in many low-scoring affairs, riding their defense to a 6-2 finish. This year, injuries have piled up on that side of the ball for the Hoosiers. They are still led by Micah McFadden, an elite talent at linebacker, but opponents' run game has been a little more successful this year, averaging 145 yards per game. Though it isn't a great defense, the Hoosiers still have the advantage against a sub-par Purdue rushing attack.

Purdue passing game versus Indiana against the pass

Aidan O'Connell has continued to stack strong performances on top of one another, as he delivered yet again last week. He 70% completion and over 400 yards from the fifth-year senior propelled Purdue to victory. This time, however, he had a new favorite target in Milton Wright, whose career day of eight receptions for 213 yards and three touchdowns ignited Purdue's offense. Meanwhile, David Bell is just 101 yards away from breaking John Standeford's single-season receiving record after a 12-catch game in Wrigley Field. Most of Purdue's weapons are healthy again with Payne Durham and Garrett Miller seeing nearly equal snaps last week, as well as Broc Thompson and TJ Sheffield both playing, despite questionable status. Purdue will look to air it out again Saturday Last year, Indiana picked off 17 passes in just eight games, leading the nation by a wide margin. The Hoosiers have intercepted just five passes this season, and have allowed 20 touchdown passes in 2021. Star corner Tiawan Mullen, who hasn't appeared in a game since Oct. 30, is questionable Saturday. If he can't go for Indiana, it may be a long day for the IU secondary.

Special teams

Purdue settled for five field-goal attempts at the Friendly Confines, and Mitchell Fineran converted four of them, putting a solid performance together to help Purdue win. Though he went through a rocky stretch in October, Fineran's 19-for-24 season total has been, for the most part, a positive. Purdue's punting game continues to be sufficient, though not game-changing, while the return game hasn't been a factor in some time for the Boilermakers. The special teams unit has been far from transformative, but has been good enough. Charles Campbell is a very reliable kicker for Indiana, who has made13-for-17 field goals with a long boot of 55 yards. Allen seems comfortable sending him out there for any kick, but often hasn't due to the deficit on the scoreboard. IU punter James Evans is a reliable punting options but not a game-changing one. The Hoosiers average touchbacks on half their kickoffs, and they did return two punts for touchdowns in their win over Idaho: one was an 81-yard return by D.J. Matthews and another on a blocked punt.



Intangibles