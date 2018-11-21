Purdue-Indiana 2017

Indiana's rushing game versus Purdue against the rush

The Hoosiers' have shown the ability to get good running lanes with their spread offense. Stevie Scott, who started third on the depth chart in fall camp, has been one of the best backs in Big Ten. The freshman makes many of his yards over the tackles, something that has caused Purdue "fits" (pardon the pun) the past two weeks. While Scott may not be up to Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor's level, 8 considering Purdue gave up 155 yards two weeks ago to Minnesota's former third string redshirt freshman Mohamed Ibrahaim, it is clear the Boilermaker run defense is still searching for answer sans Jacob Thieneman. Also IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey is capable in the run game, something the Boilermakers must keep an eye on.

Indiana passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Ramsey has had his moments in 2018, with an ability to throw the ball downfield and he has shown skill when countering opponents' blitz packages. His season 65.4 completion percentage is formidable and he likes to spread the ball around as they have 10 receivers with double-digits receptions in 2018 (Purdue has eight). Ramsey, a redshirt sophomore in his first full season as a starter, is susceptible to being pressured as the Hoosiers have been sacked 25 times (Purdue quarterbacks have been sacked 22 times in comparison). His completion percentage drops nearly 20 percent when being pressured, and while he was sacked only twice last week at Michigan, he had a sub-.500 passing performance against the Wolverines.

Purdue run game versus Indiana against the run

The Boilermakers' run game will figure to have some room to maneuver this week, but has managed breaking the century mark just two games in its last four contests with a high of just 113. Yet, last season Coach Jeff Brohm figured out how to run the ball effectively in the Bucket Game as Markell Jones became the first Purdue back in 17 years to rush for over 200 yards in a conference game. So expect the Boilermakers to try to establish a run game from the outset more than it has in any game since the Illinois. How well they can do that may be a key determining factor on how things go for the visitors.

Purdue passing game versus Indiana against the pass

The early forecast for Saturday includes some rain so that could slow things a bit, and Purdue didn't put up big passing numbers against Indiana last year. But it didn't have to since its run game performed so well. Expect Purdue to try to text IU's relatively experienced secondary, and also try to showcase Rondale Moore (who wouldn't?) considering the true freshman showed what he could do last week when his health was nearly 100 percent. Also, expect the Boilermakers to try to get their tight ends involved, something that hasn't happened much since the Iowa game. Quarterback David Blough is 0-2 against Indiana as a starter, and finishing his very strong senior season on a high note is likely to be a point of emphasis for Brohm, Bough and the staff.

Special teams

Based on the numbers, there are no gaping differences in the return games of the two schools. The only exception might be in the return game as Moore, at least on paper, has an increased chance of getting an opportunity to return kickoffs because IU kicker Jared Smolar has only had 21 touchbacks on 61 attempts. IU's J-Shun Harris II has an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown helping his 10.6 return average. Purdue punter Joe Schopper had an off week against Wisconsin in terms of yardage, but did get couple critical kicks inside the 20 late. Place-kicker Logan Justus has been very accurate connecting on 15-of-17 attempts, but is long of 44 yards.

Intangibles