Date/Time/Place: Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, 3:30 ET, Ross-Ade Stadium (57,236)
Records: Iowa 6-2 overall, 3-2 Big Ten; Purdue 4-4, 2-2; In its most recent outing (Oct. 27), No. 18 Iowa couldn't make an early 12-0 lead hold up, and dropped a tough 30-24 decision at No. 17 Penn State. After a conference opening 28-17 home loss to Wisconsin, the Hawkeyes rolled to double-digit victories at Minnesota (48-31), at Indiana (42-16) and Maryland (23-0). Iowa won its three non-conference games, all played at Kinnick Stadium, disposing of Northern Illinois (33-7), Iowa State (13-3) and Northern Iowa (38-14).
TV: ESPN2 (Jason Benetti, play-by-play; Kelly Stouffer, analyst; Olivia Dekker sideline)
Radio (Purdue): Sirius 119/XM 202/ Tunein.com (Tim Newton, play-by-play; Pete Quinn, analyst; Rob Blackman, studio host)
Series notes: Purdue leads the series 47-38-3 after snapping the Hawkeyes' four-game winning streak with a 24-15 win in Iowa City last season. The victory stopped Iowa's streak of four straight wins from 2013-16. Since Purdue's 20-game victory streak in the series from 1961-80, Iowa has dominated the matchup winning 22 of 30 games with one tie. Purdue is 27-17-1 versus Iowa in Ross-Ade Stadium. The Hawkeyes are ranked No. 19 in this week's poll and are 16th in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Purdue will be trying to do something it hasn't done in 59 years in Ross-Ade Stadium - beat three ranked teams in a season at home.
Iowa rushing versus Purdue against the run
Iowa has had some injuries at the running back position, with Mekhi Sargent filling in capably for Ivory Kelly-Martin at Penn State with a career-best 91 yards on 16 carries. Toren Young has experience as well. So no matter the situation, the Hawkeyes have options, but this will be a crucial category for Purdue. The Boilermakers' run defense has been stout of late, and this must continue if they are to prevail on Saturday. Purdue held the Hawks to 82 yards last year in Iowa City, but that stat was padded thanks to six Boilermaker sacks for -38 yards on Nate Stanley.
Iowa passing game versus Purdue against the pass
The Boilermakers are near the bottom in the Big Ten in passing yards allowed, and Stanley has been productive for most of 2018. Yet, last week wasn't one of the Iowa quarterback's better efforts as he connected on just 18-of-49 passes for 205 yards and a couple of pivotal interceptions in the loss at Penn State. Purdue held him under 200 yards last year...but again was able to put pressure on him with those half-dozen sacks. It is true Stanley has not been as productive against the better defenses in the league, and that isn't a huge shock. The question becomes, is Nick Holt's crew one of the better units in the Big Ten?
Purdue run game versus Iowa against the run
When Purdue's rushing game has looked good of late, it has been because it could rip off large runs. DJ Knox has had six runs of 20-plus yards in the last four games but only one last week. And like the MSU game, this game will be a huge challenge for the Boilermakers. Iowa has given up just one run of 30-39 yards this season and none in the 20-29 category. The Hawkeyes will prevail in this category, there is little doubt, but to what degree Iowa shuts Purdue's run game down may loom large in who wins this one.
Purdue passing game versus Iowa against the pass
Purdue needs to get its mojo back in the downfield passing game after a week where it put up enough second half yards through the air against Michigan State, but not enough points. Iowa doesn't make that easy, whether it is pressuring the passer with its strong four-man front, or just limiting big plays. Iowa has given up 15 pass plays of greater than 20 yards in '18, but just one last week to Penn State. It is reasonable to expect that Iowa will try to do what Michigan State did well last week, and pressure Boilermaker receivers at the line (and hold a bit too). And keep in mind, the Hawkeyes scored its only touchdown last week on a fake field goal. Still, playing at home, Purdue must have the advantage in this matchup if it is to pull out the victory. It is a must.
Special teams
Coach Jeff Brohm calls the Hawkeyes' special teams unit one of the best, if not the best, in the country. Not only is Ihmir Smith-Marsette a big-play threat in the passing game, but he also has kick returns of 60 and 49 yards to his credit and averages 34.5 yards per return. Dominique Daffney also had a Iowa season-best 26-yard punt return last week in Happy Valley, his lone return of the season. Yet, Kyle Groeneweg leads the team in punt returns with a nearly 10-yard average. The point is, Purdue best be aware in the return game and needs to shore up its confidence in place-kicking after last week's crucial block in the fourth quarter.
Intangibles
While the above matchups might not favor Purdue in this one, for the Boilermakers to pull out the victory the intangibles have to be a positive. And that is hard to gauge, as Iowa was surprised by Purdue in Iowa City in 2017 and let a golden opportunity at Penn State get away last week. So one would think the Hawks will be ready, angry and hungry. Still, Brohm's Boilermakers have been good in the contrarian role and the second-year coach has been very successful in November at Western Kentucky and Purdue (15-2 overall). Despite being a slight favorite, the Boilermakers will need to pull out all the stops to get this one in the "W" category.
