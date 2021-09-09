Matchup Preview: Purdue-UConn
Purdue at UConn
Here's a look at Purdue's second opponent in 2021, the UConn Huskies:
Time: Saturday, 3 p.m. ET
Location: Rentschler Field
Surface: Natural Grass
2021 records: UConn (0-2); Purdue (1-0)
Series notes: Purdue and UConn have never met. The Boilers most recently faced off with a New England school in 2018, when the Boilers took down Boston College 30-13 in Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue has not traveled to New England since 1947, when Purdue defeated Boston University inside Fenway Park. Though the Boilermakers are a new foe for UConn, the Huskies are familiar with Big Ten opponents. In 2019, UConn welcomed Illinois to Rentschler Field and traveled to Indiana in consecutive weeks. UConn has not defeated a Power Five opponent since 2016, a 13-10 victory over Virginia.
TV: CBS Sports Network
Early line: Purdue -33.5
Radio (Purdue): XM 196/ (Tim Newton, play-by-play; Kelly Kitchel , analyst; Rob Blackman, studio host
Pregame: Gold and Black Radio
Purdue roster | Purdue Schedule/Results
UConn roster | UConn schedule/results |
UConn rushing versus Purdue against the run
UConn's backfield is led by senior Kevin Mensah, who eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in both 2018 and 2019. He hasn't been able to break free as much in 2021, netting just 97 yards on 32 carries. Mensah is joined by freshman Nate Carter, who averages just 2.5 yards per carry. The Huskies are turning to sophomore quarterback Steven Krajewski, but don't expect him to do much damage on the ground. In four games in 2019, Krajewski carried 13 times for 25 yards. UConn is averaging a meager 1.8 yards per carry through two games, and its longest run is 13 yards.
Purdue's run defense got off to a strong start under the lights at Ross-Ade, limiting Oregon State to 78 yards on its 25 attempts. Frequent substitutions helped Purdue's defensive line get a strong push, and the linebackers did a nice job closing holes created by Oregon State's offensive line. Expect another strong performance in this one.
UConn passing game versus Purdue against the pass
UConn interim head coach Lou Spanos announced a quarterback change during his first day on the job, opting to go with Krajewski over sophomore Jack Zergiotis, who started the Huskies' first two games. Krajewski was 2-of-6 for 11 yards in relief during the 45-0 loss at Fresno State. He saw action in four games in 2019, going 24-of-38 for 292 yards. Leading receiver Cameron Ross will miss Saturday's game with an injury suffered in last weekend's loss to Holy Cross. With the Boilermakers entering as 33.5-point favorites, we may see Krajewski drop back to pass quite a bit.
Despite a few explosive plays in the passing game which led to Beaver touchdowns, Purdue's secondary did a nice job overall in the win. Juniors Cory Trice and Jalen Graham shined in coverage, and Cam Allen flew to the ball from his safety position. With an inexperienced quarterback and UConn's top receiver out, Purdue should feel good about its chances to make some plays.
Purdue run game versus UConn against the run
UConn feels good about its defensive front, which is experienced and has some size. The Husky defense has totaled 15 tackles for loss through two games, led by two each from Lwal Uguak, Travis Jones and Kevon Jones. In spite of some nice plays from the defensive front, UConn allowed Holy Cross to run for 226 yards in the Crusaders' 38-28 win last weekend, including a 76 yard touchdown run.
Nothing came easy on the ground for Purdue in its season opening win, but Zander Horvath worked hard for each of his 81 yards. Jeff Brohm made good on his goal of balancing the offensive attack, as Purdue ran 33 times for 88 yards. King Doerue carried five times, a number that could increase this weekend. If Purdue is going to have a breakout game on the ground, this is its best bet.
Purdue passing game versus UConn against the pass
Jack Plummer was strong in the season opener, completing 29-of-41 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He showcased the mobility that Brohm was looking for in his starting quarterback, extending many plays to find receivers downfield. David Bell and Payne Durham excelled, totaling over 250 combined yards on 15 receptions. TJ Sheffield is expected to return from an undisclosed absence, and Milton Wright seems unlikely to go without a catch in a second straight game.
The UConn secondary was absolutely shredded in its season opening loss to Fresno State, allowing 331 yards on 20-of-26 passing. While Holy Cross attacked with a run-heavy approach, it was still able to find the end zone twice through the air. The Huskies have been prone to give up big plays through the air, and they haven't seen a receiving corps as deep and talented as what the Boilermakers will put on the field on Saturday.
Special teams
Purdue came away from the Oregon State game feeling great about its new special teams additions. Kicker Mitchell Fineran was a perfect three-for-three on field-goal attempts, and freshman punter Jack Ansell looked comfortable, especially when he stuck a punt inside the one-yard line. T.J. Sheffield's return should provide a boost to the return game for special teams coordinator Marty Biagi.
On the flip side, UConn hasn't attempted a field goal this season, though Joe McDonald made all four of his extra-point attempts last week. McDonald and Haydn Kerr have each punted for the Huskies this season, and both have been strong. McDonald has the bigger leg, with two punts of 50+ yards, though Kerr has pinned three of his five attempts inside the 20-yard line.
Intangibles
It's been a whirlwind week for the UConn program. On Sunday, Randy Edsall announced his intention to retire at the end of the season. A day later, it was revealed that he was immediately relieved of his duties. Interim head coach Lou Spanos takes over a team that didn't play during the 2020 season and has struggled immensely early on in 2021.
Purdue is coming off a quality win in front of a full Ross-Ade Stadium, and a trip to Notre Dame is on deck. Coming in completely focused on the Huskies will be Purdue's biggest challenge. The Boilermakers haven't been this strong of favorites against an FBS opponent since a 2005 home matchup with Akron and likely never have been a bigger road favorite. A win would mean a 2-0 start for consecutive seasons. Prior to last year, Purdue hadn't begun a season 2-0 since 2007, when it began 5-0 and reached No. 23 in the AP Poll.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.