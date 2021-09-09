Matchup Preview: Purdue-UConn

Interim Huskies coach Lou Spanos has NFL coaching experience. He has been with UConn since 2019 as its defensive coordinator.

UConn rushing versus Purdue against the run

UConn's backfield is led by senior Kevin Mensah, who eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing in both 2018 and 2019. He hasn't been able to break free as much in 2021, netting just 97 yards on 32 carries. Mensah is joined by freshman Nate Carter, who averages just 2.5 yards per carry. The Huskies are turning to sophomore quarterback Steven Krajewski, but don't expect him to do much damage on the ground. In four games in 2019, Krajewski carried 13 times for 25 yards. UConn is averaging a meager 1.8 yards per carry through two games, and its longest run is 13 yards. Purdue's run defense got off to a strong start under the lights at Ross-Ade, limiting Oregon State to 78 yards on its 25 attempts. Frequent substitutions helped Purdue's defensive line get a strong push, and the linebackers did a nice job closing holes created by Oregon State's offensive line. Expect another strong performance in this one.

UConn passing game versus Purdue against the pass

UConn interim head coach Lou Spanos announced a quarterback change during his first day on the job, opting to go with Krajewski over sophomore Jack Zergiotis, who started the Huskies' first two games. Krajewski was 2-of-6 for 11 yards in relief during the 45-0 loss at Fresno State. He saw action in four games in 2019, going 24-of-38 for 292 yards. Leading receiver Cameron Ross will miss Saturday's game with an injury suffered in last weekend's loss to Holy Cross. With the Boilermakers entering as 33.5-point favorites, we may see Krajewski drop back to pass quite a bit. Despite a few explosive plays in the passing game which led to Beaver touchdowns, Purdue's secondary did a nice job overall in the win. Juniors Cory Trice and Jalen Graham shined in coverage, and Cam Allen flew to the ball from his safety position. With an inexperienced quarterback and UConn's top receiver out, Purdue should feel good about its chances to make some plays.

Purdue run game versus UConn against the run

UConn feels good about its defensive front, which is experienced and has some size. The Husky defense has totaled 15 tackles for loss through two games, led by two each from Lwal Uguak, Travis Jones and Kevon Jones. In spite of some nice plays from the defensive front, UConn allowed Holy Cross to run for 226 yards in the Crusaders' 38-28 win last weekend, including a 76 yard touchdown run. Nothing came easy on the ground for Purdue in its season opening win, but Zander Horvath worked hard for each of his 81 yards. Jeff Brohm made good on his goal of balancing the offensive attack, as Purdue ran 33 times for 88 yards. King Doerue carried five times, a number that could increase this weekend. If Purdue is going to have a breakout game on the ground, this is its best bet.

Purdue passing game versus UConn against the pass

Jack Plummer was strong in the season opener, completing 29-of-41 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns. He showcased the mobility that Brohm was looking for in his starting quarterback, extending many plays to find receivers downfield. David Bell and Payne Durham excelled, totaling over 250 combined yards on 15 receptions. TJ Sheffield is expected to return from an undisclosed absence, and Milton Wright seems unlikely to go without a catch in a second straight game. The UConn secondary was absolutely shredded in its season opening loss to Fresno State, allowing 331 yards on 20-of-26 passing. While Holy Cross attacked with a run-heavy approach, it was still able to find the end zone twice through the air. The Huskies have been prone to give up big plays through the air, and they haven't seen a receiving corps as deep and talented as what the Boilermakers will put on the field on Saturday.

Special teams

Purdue came away from the Oregon State game feeling great about its new special teams additions. Kicker Mitchell Fineran was a perfect three-for-three on field-goal attempts, and freshman punter Jack Ansell looked comfortable, especially when he stuck a punt inside the one-yard line. T.J. Sheffield's return should provide a boost to the return game for special teams coordinator Marty Biagi.

On the flip side, UConn hasn't attempted a field goal this season, though Joe McDonald made all four of his extra-point attempts last week. McDonald and Haydn Kerr have each punted for the Huskies this season, and both have been strong. McDonald has the bigger leg, with two punts of 50+ yards, though Kerr has pinned three of his five attempts inside the 20-yard line.

Intangibles