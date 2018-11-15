Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook's status is one of the key questions surrounding Saturday's matchup.

Wisconsin's run game versus Purdue against the run

The operative question in this category is what is the appropriate over/under for yards relinquished by Purdue's rushing defense? Is it a win for Purdue if it holds the Badgers under 200 yards rushing as the Boilermakers have done only three times in the last 10 meetings between the schools? After all, the Badgers have averaged 241.1 rushing yards per game during their seven-game winning streak in Ross-Ade Stadium. It is critical for so many reasons that Purdue gets off on the right foot in this game, and it will be a challenge against the likes of Badger back Jonathan Taylor (No. 23). The sophomore likes to strike early, as he did last week on UW's first possession for a 71-yard scoring run, and as he did last year against Purdue in Camp Randall on the third play from scrimmage (67 yards).

Wisconsin passing game vs. Purdue against the pass

Is it Alex Hornibrook (No. 12) or Jack Coan (No. 17) behind center for the Badgers? Hornibrook, the left-handed junior who has been battling concussions recently, has played just two of the 12 quarters for the Badgers and it has showed in Wisconsin's passing game of late. Wisconsin had just 67 yards through the air in last week's loss at Penn State. Hornibrook has practiced this week, and it appears he might play. Coan has completed 59 percent of his passes in those last three games, but for an average of just 4.8 yards per attempt. If Hornibrook plays, the dynamic is totally different and as the Badgers like to go over the top using play-action or to hit its tight end, primarily Jake Ferguson (No. 84). The redshirt freshman leads the team with 27 receptions, 22 have gone for either a first down or touchdown. To win, Purdue must control this category, yet getting pressure on either quarterback with the Badgers' capable offensive line and the absence of Jacob Thieneman, is problematic.

Purdue's run game versus Wisconsin against the run

The Badgers have two of the best inside linebackers in the country in Ryan Connelly (43) and T.J. Edwards (53), but their rushing defense has struggled at times as it is "only" eighth best in the conference to date. But, with the exception of big plays against Ohio State, the Boilermaker rush game hasn't been productive dating back to Oct. 13 versus Illinois. It is senior day for D.J. Knox and Markell Jones, and the field may be sloppy if the weather forecast holds. So an inspired effort by that duo could be key to Purdue becoming bowl eligible on Saturday.

Purdue passing game versus Wisconsin against the pass

Statistically, Wisconsin has been decent (39th nationally, sixth in the Big Ten) in passing efficiency defense. Purdue's passing game has to hope (heck the entire Boilermaker teams for that matter) that last week was an aberration. The Boilermakers need to re-ignite Rondale Mondale in the big-play category as the freshman has a long reception of just 18 yards in the last three game. He may battle one-on-one with fellow freshman Rachad Wildgoose (5) in the Badger secondary, Wisconsin starts two other redshirt freshman in the secondary, and has struggled at times getting ample pressure on the quarterback with a youthful defensive line (two freshmen and a sophomore). In theory, David Blough should have some time to throw.

Special teams

Joe Schopper has been punting at an All-Big Ten level (Purdue is second in the Big Ten in net punting) as field position could be key in what might be a grinder game. Neither team has been outstanding in the return game, and the place-kickers seem pretty equal as the Badgers Rafael Gaglianone is 8-of-11 this year, but with a long of just 42 yards. Games like this one can come down to special teams, and remember the Boilermakers blocked a Badger punt in last year's 17-9 loss.

Intangibles