Matchup Preview: Purdue-Wisconsin

Wisconsin running game versus Purdue against the run

A strong run game has been the foundation of the Wisconsin program for decades now, and this year's team is no different. Clemson transfer Chez Mellusi carries the load for the Badgers, who average over 200 rushing yards per game. Mellusi averages more than 20 touches per game, though he is helped out in the ground-heavy attack by freshman Braelon Allen, who gets nearly six yards a carry. Quarterback Graham Mertz isn't the most mobile option, but Wisconsin's offensive approach doesn't usually ask quarterbacks to do much running. They will give it to their running backs early and often on Saturday. The Purdue defense faced a challenge against Iowa and met it, holding Iowa to just 76 total rushing yards and limiting its star running back Tyler Goodson to 68 yards. Though part of that was helped by Purdue pulling ahead, the defense's ability to stop the run has been admirable this season. And four Purdue sacks helped hold down Iowa's rushing total. Saturday's game will be another tall task, however. In Wisconsin's previous few wins over Purdue, they've been led by huge days from now-Colts running back Jonathan Taylor. With Wisconsin rushing for 207 yards per game and Purdue limiting opponents to 116 yards on the ground on average, which side will give?

Wisconsin passing game versus Purdue against the pass

Wisconsin is in a rather similar position to last week's opponent, Iowa, when it comes to the passing game. They too are led by a highly-recruited passer who has underwhelmed, for the most part, in his two seasons as a starter. Graham Mertz burst onto the scene with a huge performance in his debut vs. Illinois in 2020, but he has never reached those heights again. Through the first half of 2021, Mertz is completing just 55 percent of his throws, averaging a meager 148 passing yards per game, and has thrown for just two touchdowns to seven interceptions. Tight end Jake Ferguson has seen more passes than any receiver on the Wisconsin roster, though Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor will see plenty of action outside, as well. In the 24-7 win over Iowa, Purdue exposed a quarterback that was prone to making mistakes. They'll have a similar opportunity here. Despite the absence of top cornerback Cory Trice, this secondary is limiting opponents to just 178 yards per game through the air. Ferguson presents a unique challenge of a strong opposing tight end, though Jalen Graham was great in coverage of Notre Dame's Michael Mayer earlier this season and will look to do the same here. Purdue was finally able to create turnovers last week in Iowa City, and they'd love to pick off some passes again in this one. They should have an opportunity,.

Purdue running game versus Wisconsin against the run

Look, this probably isn't going to be the strength of the 2021 Boilermakers, though they turned in a serviceable rushing performance at Iowa with 86 yards. To get to that total would be a significant accomplishment against this Badger defense, which allows an average of a measly 64 yards per game on the ground. With Zander Horvath's return sounding like a long shot for this week, King Doerue will carry the load again with Dylan Downing seeing spot touches. Purdue's multi-quarterback system will be intriguing to watch in this aspect of the game, as the read-option element that Jack Plummer and Austin Burton both bring to the table may be able to create a big play or two. Wisconsin's defense is downright terrifying against the run, evidenced most strongly when they held Notre Dame to a total of three yards on 32 carries. The Badgers swarm to ball carriers and stop them behind the line regularly. While Purdue rarely has held the advantage in this category over the past few years, this could be one of its stiffest challenges in recent memory to run the ball.



Purdue passing game versus Wisconsin against the pass

Aidan O'Connell earned Davey O'Brien Quarterback of the Week honors following his tremendous performance last weekend where he went 30-40 for 375 yards and a pair of touchdowns. David Bell was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week following his massive day. All in all, the Purdue pass game fired on all cylinders against a staunch Iowa defense. O'Connell will need to use his full arsenal of weapons to try and find holes in the Badger defense. Payne Durham returned from injury last week, and he figures to play a key role again. With Bell, Milton Wright, TJ Sheffield and Durham, O'Connell should have plenty of chances to make big plays. Though Plummer and Burton are likely to see snaps, O'Connell will need to be productive through the air. The strong Wisconsin defense has been rock solid in pass defense, holding opponents to just 161 yards per game. That stat is slightly misleading, though, as it's given up over 230 passing yards in all of its losses and less than 100 in their wins. Maybe that bodes well for Purdue, who will likely need to push closer to 300 passing yards to win this one. This Purdue passing attack is the best that Wisconsin will have seen to this date. After a slugfest against a triple-option Army offense, maybe this is a good time for Purdue to let loose and make this Wisconsin defense run around.

Special teams

Despite the big win, special teams weren't a strength for Purdue last week. Kicker Mitchell Fineran missed a field goal for the second consecutive game, this time a chip shot attempt. Though he bounced back with a make later in the game, Purdue can ill-afford kicking issues in what figures to be a low-scoring affair. Iowa broke off a few big kickoff returns, too, which could be problematic should that continue this week. Purdue punter Jack Ansell has been solid lately, though Purdue would love to see him add more distance. Badger kicker Collin Larsh is off to a fine start, making seven of nine attempts thus far, although his long make on the season is just 43 yards. Purdue may have the opportunity to return kickoffs, as kickoff specialist Jack Van Dyke has only reached the end zone on 10 of his 21 kickoffs. Punter Andy Vujnovich is a legitimate weapon. With eight punts of 50+ yards and another eight pinned inside the 20, he could be valuable for the Badgers on Saturday.

Intangibles