Two seasons ago, it was Caleb Swanigan who made a massive jump between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Purdue and became an All-American in his second year in the program.

A year ago, Carsen Edwards did the same.

But while All-America status would obviously be an ambitious expectation, if there's a Boilermaker poised to make that sort of dramatic improvement now, it might be center Matt Haarms.

The towering young big man looked the part of an emerging standout as a redshirt freshman, wielding a heavy hand in Purdue's school-record 30-win season, especially on defense and in the simple luxury he provided by giving the Boilermakers a starter-caliber player and different look off the bench behind star center Isaac Haas.