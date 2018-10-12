Matt Painter has agreed to a two-year extension that contractually keeps him as Purdue's men's basketball coach for another six years.

Purdue announced the new deal Friday morning. According to the university release, Painter's deal will be automatically renewed to five-year term following each season. This is a common procedure in states that allow for such deal and will allow Painter to essentially guarantee future prospects that he plans to be coaching at his alma mater for their entire eligibility at Purdue.

"It is an honor, and I am extremely happy and proud to be the head coach at my alma mater," Painter said in the release. "Purdue is a special place, and the commitment to the basketball program is apparent. I am equally appreciative of the commitment to me, and I am committed to this program, our players, our fans and this great institution. We will keep working to reach all of our goals on and off the court."

Painter, along with the other 13 head coaches in the league, finished Big Ten Men's Basketball Media Day yesterday in Chicago where Carsen Edwards was named the league's preseason player of the year.

Painter enters his 14th season at Purdue and currently has a 295-149 record with 10 NCAA Tournament appearances, two conference regular season titles and a Big Ten Conference Tournament title in 2009.

The Boilermakers are coming off a 30-7 season where they set a school record for victories and earned a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Boilermakers open the 2018-19 regular season with Fairfield on Nov. 6 in Mackey Arena.