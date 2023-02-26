Matt Painter has a good memory. Hang around the Purdue coach long enough and you're bound to hear a flurry of names, long retired, from basketball, baseball, and if the four TV wall between Cardinal Court and Mackey Arena is left on CBS in the afternoons, he'll name off the Soap Opera cast from his childhood like names on a scouting report.



So it's not out of character that Painter is sitting in front of a packed media room, living in the moment of a loss, but talking about the past.



The moment? That was Jalen Hood-Schifino. Hood-Schifino was the moment, the shot-maker, and the reason Purdue didn't wrap up their 25th Big Ten Title on Saturday night with their rivals in house.



He was the reason Indiana swept Purdue this year despite Purdue's #1 and #5 rankings respectively in each game. Despite IU having not won in Mackey Arena since 2013. A historic performance, one that Matt Painter hinted would probably not be repeated.



Not because Purdue had found something to mitigate the true freshman's impact. Purdue had a gameplan against Hood-Schifino after the first time he went off on them, but it clearly wasn't enough. The true freshman, unfortunately for Purdue, is growing in front of his rivals.



And this time next year, he'll likely be growing in a whole new league.



The result of Hood-Schifino's career-game against Purdue didn't go Matt Painter and Purdue's way, but that hasn't change their process.





