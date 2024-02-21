Matt Painter joined the media scrum on Wednesday afternoon ahead of Purdue hosting Rutgers on Thursday night.
Painter talked more about the Ohio State loss and where his team needs to improve. He touches on shot selection and turnovers and the teams tales of two halves. He also touched on the difficulties of staying sharp during a winning streak. Purdue had won its nine previous game before falling to the Buckeyes on the road.
Painter also talked Rutgers, the difficulties it had with that program and the way they play, getting out rebounded by them, and what Purdue will need to do this time to sweep the Scarlet Knights on the season.
Bonus video of Zach Edey who breaks down his new tattoo he got with his family.
