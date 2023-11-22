But to fully appreciate Zach Edey's play and dominance, it's his story that you need to hear. While my job is normally to help the narrative, Purdue head coach Matt Painter, battling a cold all week, couldn't help but tell Zach Edey's story to me and the rest of the media room for his last question.

For Edey's basketball dominance, the stats tell the story quite well. Against #11 Gonzaga, #7 Tennessee, and #4 Gonzaga, Purdue's big man dominated from the first game to the last, clinching the tournament trophy with a tip-in off a Braden Smith missed three that created the three-point margin Purdue hung onto.

Gonzaga, Tennessee, Marquette's scoreboards and stories all had one thing in common, ending up on the wrong side of a #2 Purdue team that will emerge from Hawaii as the #1 team in the country once the AP poll is released on Monday. It will be Purdue's third straight season reaching the top of the polls after never reaching that mark in its own storied history.

Matt Painter: "Yeah, man, he's a horse. He's a moose down there. When he comes to compete, which he does,he just can't, the way he plays, like, he just can't do that in practice every day. He just can't. Like, it's, like, keep everybody healthy, right. But he does, he plays hard. Heplays hard. So it's one of those adjustments that until you go through it you don't realize.

You see a lot of the stuff that people do with the knees and the grabbing and the holding and doing all of that, like, what are they supposed to do?

Like, no, he's great, like, you know, I was on a podcast or interview or something and they asked me who the greatest player we've had at Purdue, like, that I've coached. You're like, you don't want to put one guy before another, like, all those guys, if it wasn't for them I wouldn't be the coach. It's a players' game. But he's National Player of the Year. Caleb Swanigan was runner up National Player of the Year, JaJuan Johnson was a consensus first team All-American.

But now he could be a two-time National Player of the Year.

He doesn't have the crap that a lot of young people have that get recruited heavy. He doesn't have that. He doesn't have a sense of entitlement. He's going to play, he wants to earn what he gets. He just hasn't played organized basketball very long. So, nobody told him when he was 14 or 15 that he was the next coming. He's had to work.

He averaged three and a half points as a senior in high school, guys. Three and ahalf points. I don't know what you guys averaged. I averaged 29. And I was a terrible college player. So put that in perspective. Now he backed up Mark Williams, right, who is a good NBA player. So he's just been about his improvement. He has these little rituals he does before and after, and he gets mad when he can't do it because of time or whatever.

Like, he's just, you know, about winning. Like, what he says, people get interviewed a lot that play, they learn to say the right things, but do they really mean it? Like, he means it. Like, he's for these guys.

We went out to L.A. for one of those awards and he got National Player of the Year, he brought four or five of his teammates with him. I get out there and the guy that was running it goes, This is pretty cool. He goes, We've never had somebody bring their teammates. I go, ever? Yeah, ever. So he understands how important those other guys are for him, but he has that, he just has a good way about him.

He's competitive, but yet he's unselfish. He just wants to win and compete. So, lucky to coach him, fortunate to coach him.

When I went to see him and I evaluated him he was so good in the workout and he was just okay when they played live. But, like, how do you, you want to see it, you know what I mean, you want to see it before you take somebody. You want to see it with your own eyes. Sometimes you got to project, and you get in trouble sometimes projecting too much, because you don't know deep down what's inside somebody. He was just so big and he had a skill level, but when they played five-on-five the two times I watched, like, he's kind of a non-factor, to be frank with you. But then you go back to that workout and you be like, Man, he is huge and he's got a jump hook and he's got good hands. I think it's just worth, you know, obviously taking him obviously, right.

But, like, Brandon Brantley, our assistant, has really done a good job with him. He sits up there and watches film with him all the time. He works him out. But Brandon's also a truth teller. And that's the one thing that we tried to do with him is just tell h I'm the truth and then be positive with him. Be positive, just openly talk about what's going on at all times instead of constantly yelling. Do this, do that. It's harder than you think to have three, two, three people on you and trying to read what's going on when you have the basketball. It's easy to see it when you watch film, but it's not easy to always see it when you got an octopus around you."