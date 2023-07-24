PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Maui Invitational Bracket Set - Purdue vs. Gonzaga Rematch
Casey Bartley
•
BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
The Maui Invitational matches have been set.
According to Jon Rothstein, Purdue now knows its path at the Maui Invitational. The first match-up - a rematch of the Phil Knight Invitational's Semi-Final Game with Purdue taking on Gonzaga.
Last year's game went to Purdue, 84-66, and acted as a spring board for Matt Painter's program that jumped out to a school record 13-0 start and eventually 22-1 record halfway through the Big Ten Schedule that kept Purdue at the #1 ranking for 7 weeks.
In the first game, Drew Timme versus Zach Edey was the headline with Edey getting the better of the matchup with 23 points and 7 rebounds on his way to National Player of the Year honors.
Timme has now left Gonzaga in pursuits of his NBA career while Edey made the decision to return for his senior season which should leave Purdue as the favorites in this match-up having returned over 80% of its scoring production from its #1 seeded team last year.
Of course. Purdue's season ended with just the second ever #1 seed upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but the Maui Invitational will give Purdue an early chance to chase those ghosts away and prove to the college basketball world that they are even more a threat this year.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It appears that the Purdue/Gonzaga winner will play the winner of the Tennessee/Syracuse game.
In the other side of the bracket, Kansas will play Chaminade and Marquette will play UCLA.
If Marquette and Purdue were to play each other it would be another rematch from last season. Of course, Kansas looms as a top-five team and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024. This will be the first season without Jim Boeheim at the helm for Syracuse since 1976.
There's plenty of talent and story lines at the Maui Invitational this year in what is the premier early season tournament in college basketball.
The Tournament will take place from November 20th to the 22nd.