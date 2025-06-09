Media videos from Purdue Basketball's first summer practice

(Photo by Casey Bartley)

Matt Painter, his title favorite Boilermakers, and a gym full of media members got together at Purdue's practice gym, Cardinal Court, for Purdue's first practice of the 2025-26 season.



Braden Smith, returning Big Ten Player of the Year and Bob Cousy Award winner, joins fellow seniors Trey Kaufman-Renn and Fletcher Loyer as the three look to end their careers returning to the Final Four just an hour south of Purdue campus in the capitol of Indiana, Indianapolis.



The journey for the seniors who all decided to return to Purdue started today as true freshman Antione West had his debut in a Purdue jersey, and Daniel Jacobsen made his return after a season losing injury in the second game of last season.



Purdue wasn't at full strength. Part of why Painter's Boilers are tied for the best odds to win a national title next year is because Purdue wasn't happy with just returning its senior class. Instead, Painter and staff added the best big man in the portal, Oscar Cluff, and star freshman guard, Omer Mayer, from Israel.



Both players were not present for Purdue's first practice.



Mayer is busy participating with the U19 Israeli national team while Cluff, a native Australian, was down under working on extending his VISA.



Liam Murphy, sharp shooting forward from North Florida, was limited as he gets acquainted with Purdue's players and system.







Coaches and players were in high spirits as the team got together for the first time for official practice since losing to Houston in the Sweet 16 last season.



Practice didn't waste any time getting into things with Purdue going through defensive drills, full on scrimmages, and some shooting drills as Painter gets a first look at a team that is both very similar and very new.

Trey Kaufman-Renn was reflective, confident, and excited to see what this team could be this season.



An hour after practice, he joined media to talk about his off season, what he's heard about teammates Oscar Cluff and Omer Mayer, and what he expects for himself and the team.

Braden Smith was his usual self, focused and determined, looking forward to the season and getting back on the court.



Smith is a favorite for player of the year in college basketball after winning the Bob Cousy Award and Big Ten Player of the Year Award last season.



He has a chance to set the all time assist record in the NCAA this season.

One of the biggest reasons for optimism for Purdue this season, is the addition of 7-4 big man Daniel Jacobsen who went down two games into the season last year as a freshman because of a lower leg injury.



Jacobsen's injury cost Purdue its best rim protector last season, but there was a silver lining for the young big man - he had the whole season to work on his body including adding nearly forty pounds to his frame.



He showed off the new physique as he dominated portions of practice with his ability to play above the rim and disrupt shots at the rim and blocking passing lanes.

Fletcher Loyer is back for his senior season and it hasn't gotten past him how special and rare it will be going forward for a group of seniors to spend their entire careers together.



Loyer continues to be Purdue's vocal leader as he helps blend Purdue's experience with freshman and transfers.