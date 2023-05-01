News More News
Men of Mackey - Kelsey Barlow is Coming Back to the TBT

Casey Bartley
Basketball Columnist
@CBartleyRivals

The Men of Mackey are back in The Basketball Tournament - a $2 million dollar winner take all basketball tournament featuring put together teams from all over the country for the big pay out in Dayton, Ohio.

Men of Mackey is as the name suggests - a team compiled of mostly former Purdue standout basketball players and it's announced its first player for the 2023 tournament. The Men of Mackey will bring back Kelsey Barlow who has played for Men of Mackey the previous two years.

Barlow's legacy at Purdue was a mixed one, but there's no doubt that Barlow was one of Purdue's most gifted guards under Matt Painter and has added to his game while playing professionally all over the world.

Barlow's professional career started in the then NBA Development League with the Grand Rapids Drive before playing in Greece from 2016 to 2019 when he went to South America and played in Argentina before his most recent stop with Panteras de Aguascalientes of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.


Barlow has been a standout for Men of Mackey in his previous two stints with the team. He's been Men of Mackey's best perimeter player, capable of scoring and setting up his teammates. His stat line speaks to the added perimeter shooting he's brought to his game to go along with the play making and athleticism he's had since his days in West Lafayette.

He's averaged 18 points a game, 4.7 assists, and 7 rebounds per game in 2022 and 2021.

He is Men of Mackey's first announced member of the roster. Boiler Upload has spoken to the Men of Mackey founder, Ryan Kay, and Barlow will not be the last familiar or exciting name returning to Men of Mackey this go around. Expect another announcement this week and next for more Purdue players to announce they're joining the team.

We will keep you updated as this is a unique opportunity for Purdue greats to put the gold and black on one more time.

