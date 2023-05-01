The Men of Mackey are back in The Basketball Tournament - a $2 million dollar winner take all basketball tournament featuring put together teams from all over the country for the big pay out in Dayton, Ohio.



Men of Mackey is as the name suggests - a team compiled of mostly former Purdue standout basketball players and it's announced its first player for the 2023 tournament. The Men of Mackey will bring back Kelsey Barlow who has played for Men of Mackey the previous two years.



Barlow's legacy at Purdue was a mixed one, but there's no doubt that Barlow was one of Purdue's most gifted guards under Matt Painter and has added to his game while playing professionally all over the world.



Barlow's professional career started in the then NBA Development League with the Grand Rapids Drive before playing in Greece from 2016 to 2019 when he went to South America and played in Argentina before his most recent stop with Panteras de Aguascalientes of the Liga Nacional de Baloncesto Profesional.





