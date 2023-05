Robbie Hummel has had one of the best careers off the court for a Purdue player, but he’s not quite ready to hang up the laces for good.





Hummel’s professional career brought him to the NBA, overseas, and the USA 3 on 3 team, but he’s best known for his work from the announcer’s table now.





But the Men of Mackey and The Basketball Tournament is too much to say no to and he’ll put the sneakers on one more time and wear the black and gold again for the Purdue alumni team.