Men of Mackey roll, 83-74

The Men of Mackey withstood a couple of runs by the Ballinteers (a team of mostly former Tennessee players) to advance in The Basketball Tournament with a 83-74 victory in a game played at the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio.

Kelsey Barlow led the Men of Mackey with 19 points in 28 minutes. Other double figures scorers were Robbie Hummel with 13 (27 minutes), Ra'Shod James with 12 (20 minutes) and Isaac Haas with 11 (23 minutes). Frank Gaines also added 11. Lewis Jackson had a basket but added six rebounds and six assists in just over 18 minutes of floor time.

With the victory, the Men of Mackey will advance to TBT Round of 32 and will likely face the No. 1-seed Carmen's Crew (Ohio State) at 4 p.m. on Sunday on ESPN. If they face Carmen's Crew, it will likely be up against a hostile crowd in the 3,700 seat facility,.

A.J. Hammons and Jon Octeus missed the game due to an ankle injury and health protocols, respectively. Coach Ryne Smith hopes to have them both back for Sunday's matchup.