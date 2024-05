Men of Mackey, Purdue Alumni's TBT team, has announced that it's added a fan favorite and IU baptist, Jon Octeus.



Octeus joins a growing list of former Boilers on the team already with Sasha Stefanovic, Aaron Wheeler, and Kelsey Barlow.



Octeus transferred from Colorado State to play for Purdue for one year as its lead point guard, averaging over 9 points a game and nearly 3 assists in the 2014-15 season. He has played for Team USA 3 on 3 at times, internationally, and for the G League.



Octeus has played for the Men of Mackey and returns this season as Purdue's backcourt is looking like one of the more athletic pairings with Octeus and Barlow.



Octeus made a name for himself at Purdue in his one year as being a controlled point guard, with strong defensive acumen, and the ability to turn any driving lane into a serious highlight.



But don't take my word for it. Watch one of the best dunks in Boilermaker history below.