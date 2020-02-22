PDF: Purdue-Michigan stats

Purdue's NCAA Tournament fate may have been sealed on Saturday, as handled the Boilermakers 71-63 in Mackey Arena, Purdue's fourth consecutive loss.

Michigan led for the final 30-plus minutes, but used a 15-4 run to close the first half to build the cushion the Boilermakers could never overcome.

Michigan led by as many as 15, as late as the final four minutes.

Freshman Franz Wagner led the Wolverines with 22 points.

Purdue shot 37 percent for the game, struggling badly on both ends of the floor through much of the game. Sasha Stefanovic led Purdue with 13 points.

Big man Trevion Williams, who scored 36 vs. Michigan in the first meeting, was just 8-of-21 from the floor.

More to come ...