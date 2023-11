Last season Purdue turned its entire season around with a 20-10 win at Minnesota. That win broke a string of 8 wins in 9 tries for Minnesota against Purdue, and it was the first win for the Boilers in Minneapolis since 2007.

Purdue cannot make a bowl game in 2023, but it can turn things around for a strong finish and build for 2024. The Gophers, like much of the rest of the Big Ten West, have a struggling offense barely averaging 21 points per game. That gives Purdue at least a chance at a muuch-needed victory.