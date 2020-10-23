 Purdue University Boilermakers | football | Jeff Brohm | Iowa
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 13:23:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Miss anything? Get caught up on all of our Iowa-Purdue coverage

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1

LINKS TO THIS WEEK'S COVERAGE OF IOWA AT PURDUE:

Brohm tests positive for COVID-19, the school announces

First Look: Iowa

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Game week starts without Jeff Brohm

Brohm COVID-19 infection confirmed, likely won't be on sideline Saturday

GoldandBlack.com video: Jeff Brohm on COVID-19 diagnosis, Iowa and more

Opponent View: Iowa

Purdue petitioning to allow Brohm to communicate during game on Saturday

Ready or not, Brian Brohm will call plays for first time Saturday vs. Iowa

Deep Dive

Weekly Word

Behind enemy lines: Purdue

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at the Purdue starters as recruits

Matchup preview: Iowa-Purdue

Big Ten power poll: It's Brutus' world. We're all just living in it

Karlaftis: 'We're really excited to get after it on Saturday'

Against the odds: Big Ten picks

Living in virtual world, isolated Brohm will watch Iowa game from home

Plummer? O'Connell? Burton? The question at quarterback looms over Saturday

Gold and Black Radio Pregame for Purdue-Iowa at 11 a.m.

Purdue star Rondale Moore sidelined for the Iowa game

GoldandBlack.com Predictions: Purdue-Iowa

Gold and Black LIVE Oct. 23 with guests Mike Bobinski and Mike Berghoff

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2020. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}