 Miss anything? Get caught up on our Northwestern-Purdue coverage
Miss anything? Get caught up on our Northwestern-Purdue coverage

Get caught up on all our Northwestern-Purdue coverage before kickoff on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET on BTN

First Look: No. 23 Northwestern

Gold and Black Radio podcast: Purdue readies for primetime showdown

Northwestern focus

Big Ten power poll: Buckeyes vs. Jets. Who ya got?

Visit from 3-0 Northwestern is "a great opportunity for us"

Opponent View: Northwestern

O'Connell overcame "days of doubt" to ascend from walk-on to No. 1 QB

Instead of making tackles as LB at IU, RB Horvath breaking them at Purdue

Sullivan's a quick-study whose time may be now with big game looming

Matchup Preview: Purdue-Northwestern

BO: Looking ahead for Purdue basketball, football targets and more

Milton Wright catching on as Purdue's No. 2 pass-catching option

Gold and Black Radio Pregame at 11 a.m.: Northwestern at Purdue

Gold and Black LIVE Nov. 13 with guests Dr. Tim Ratliff and Evan Boudreaux

GoldandBlack.com predictions: Northwestern-Purdue

