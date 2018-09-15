PDF: Purdue-Missouri statistics

Everything Missouri's offense was hyped to be came to fruition as Purdue's defense was overmatched Saturday night in a late-second 40-37 loss to the Southeastern Conference program.



Missouri was able to avenge its 35-3 loss last year to the Boilermakers by rolling up 607 total yards against a youthful defense that negated the career-high 572 yards passing by David Blough. Blough's yardage was the most in school history but Purdue's defense only forced Missouri to go without points on five of its 13 drives.

"Unfortunately we're not a good football team right now and I think anybody who has watched us play knows that," Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm said. "We got a lot of work to do to get better at a lot of positions."

In a game where both teams topped the 600-yard mark of total offense, the team with the last drive won as Missouri kicker Tucker McCann nailed a 25-yard field goal for the victory. The heartbreaking loss marks back-to-back games Purdue has lost on a field goal as time expired and completes a three-game losing streak to open the 2018 campaign by a total of eight points.

Purdue managed to recover from a 27-10 deficit with three consecutive drives resulting in 17 points. Blough, who was the obvious option at quarterback Saturday night after Elijah Sindelar's undisclosed injury forced him out of action, finished of 39 of 55 for 572 yards and four total touchdowns. Blough's yardage total blew past Curtis Painter's 546 in the 2007 Motor City Bowl win over Central Michigan.

"We threw the ball a lot today because I knew it would be a track meet (and) we may have a hard time stopping them," Brohm said. "I'd like to be a more balanced team but right now I don't think we can do that in order to win."

A fourth-quarter interception by Kenneth Major gave Purdue (0-3) change at a comeback victory but a reversal on a touchdown catch by Jared Sparks resulted in a game-tying field goal with three minutes, 28 seconds left in the game.

Purdue will complete this four-game homestand by hosting another undefeated team as Boston College (3-0) arrives to Ross-Ade Stadium next weekend for a noon kickoff fresh off a Thursday night victory at Wake Forest.

"We're not where we need to be," Brohm said with his head down. "We've got to figure out what to do different, how to get these guys better and how to create some more competition because the guys in there have to play better. Right now, we've got some work to do in that area."