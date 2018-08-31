GoldandBlack.com

Mixed bag in debut of new-look Purdue defense; post-game notebook
With only a few key players returning from last season's upstart unit, along with a virtual rebuild in the front seven, Purdue is very young and very new on defense.
With that in mind, the results right out of the chute may have been predictable: The Boilermakers ranged both ends of the performance spectrum, from a 31-point first half — the offense's turnovers didn't help — to a second-half shutout.
Obviously, after Northwestern scored all its points before halftime en route to a 31-27 win, the suspect first half loomed larger in the outcome than did Purdue's improvement after halftime.
"I'll have to look at the film, but I didn't think they played very hard in the first half," Coach Jeff Brohm said. "I didn't think they ran to the ball, I didn't think they finished, I didn't think they were going full-speed, they weren't physical. It was disappointing.
"We had a bad practice about three days ago that was very similar, but I thought we'd snap out of it. That has to get fixed, and I know it will improve. There is some inexperience and sometimes they just don't know how hard you have to play."
Purdue didn't have that issue a year. A veteran group that hadn't experienced much, if any, success prior to last season made effort and physicality a constant for the Boilermakers.
It clicked for this team at halftime, veteran Markus Bailey said, lumping himself in with the new or young players who he said needed to elevate their play.
"It was the realization that if we didn't stop them, we were going to get blown out," Bailey said. "Giving them 31 points in the first half, you can't do that against a team like Northwestern. It was like a sense of embarrassment, that, 'We can't let them come in and do that in our house, put that many points on us like that.' It didn't sit well with a lot of guys, and it shouldn't have. We played harder."
The positive Purdue can take from it then lied in the results.
In the second half, Northwestern ran for only 47 net yards after gaining 119 in the first half. The Wildcats' total offense dropped from 270 in the first half to 131 in the second.
"We definitely need to play with that sort of intensity and effort we played with in the second half," Bailey said.
Brohm on Neal's game-ending penalty: 'Out there, I didn't like it'
It would be hard to argue that amidst the most disappointing element of Jeff Brohm having to watch Northwestern grind out the final seven minutes and 57 seconds of game action was the final penalty that sealed the loss.
On a third-and-11 run, Northwestern's Jeremy Larkin was stopped at Purdue's 34-yard line with just over two minutes to go. This defensive stop by the Boilermakers, which shut Northwestern out in the second half, would've either forced a very long field goal try, a punt or long-odds fourth-down play. Neal's personal foul penalty after a third-down stop instead sealed Northwestern's victory and marked one final Purdue mental error in a game that the Boilermakers' second-year coach felt was littered with them by his squad. One thing is for certain, Brohm didn't like the action of one of his co-captains or perhaps even the call itself at that point in the contest.
"You'd hate to have a 15-yard penalty at that point of the game when we're just trying to push the pile back and 10 plays earlier they got to push the pile forward for five to six seconds," Brohm said. "I'd have to see the replay of it but out there I didn't like it."
Neal's penalty was part of a night in which Purdue was plagued by mistakes that have been an underlying issue throughout preseason camp for this Boilermaker team.
"I'll take responsibility and I think the older guys need to take responsibility because Coach Brohm talks about respecting the game of football and it feels like we didn't do that," quarterback David Blough said. "Penalties, missed tackles, bad throws, turnovers, mental mistakes all were a part of this. It feels like we didn't respect the game. That's what is disappointing to me."
Simeon Smiley carted off the field in first half after ugly injury
Sophomore safety and nickel Simeon Smiley was carted off the field late in the first half following an ugly injury.
On a pass over the middle, Smiley's head and facial area collided with Purdue defensive back Tim Cason. Immediately after the hit, Smiley immediately unbuckled his chin strap and laid on his back for several minutes. Smiley, who had one tackle in the 31-27 loss to Northwestern, didn't return to action after the injury.
ESPN cameras showed Purdue's medical and training staff immediately tending to Smiley's head and facial area but Purdue officials have no immediate update to the condition of the Pensacola, Fla., native.
Freshman participation sparse
Beside Rondale Moore — who totaled 313 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns — Purdue didn't put many freshmen on the field in Week 1.
Defensive lineman Jeff Marks rotated in on defense and linebacker Jaylan Alexander is listed in the participation chart.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.