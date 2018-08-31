GoldandBlack.com

With only a few key players returning from last season's upstart unit, along with a virtual rebuild in the front seven, Purdue is very young and very new on defense.

With that in mind, the results right out of the chute may have been predictable: The Boilermakers ranged both ends of the performance spectrum, from a 31-point first half — the offense's turnovers didn't help — to a second-half shutout.

Obviously, after Northwestern scored all its points before halftime en route to a 31-27 win, the suspect first half loomed larger in the outcome than did Purdue's improvement after halftime.

"I'll have to look at the film, but I didn't think they played very hard in the first half," Coach Jeff Brohm said. "I didn't think they ran to the ball, I didn't think they finished, I didn't think they were going full-speed, they weren't physical. It was disappointing.



"We had a bad practice about three days ago that was very similar, but I thought we'd snap out of it. That has to get fixed, and I know it will improve. There is some inexperience and sometimes they just don't know how hard you have to play."

Purdue didn't have that issue a year. A veteran group that hadn't experienced much, if any, success prior to last season made effort and physicality a constant for the Boilermakers.

It clicked for this team at halftime, veteran Markus Bailey said, lumping himself in with the new or young players who he said needed to elevate their play.

"It was the realization that if we didn't stop them, we were going to get blown out," Bailey said. "Giving them 31 points in the first half, you can't do that against a team like Northwestern. It was like a sense of embarrassment, that, 'We can't let them come in and do that in our house, put that many points on us like that.' It didn't sit well with a lot of guys, and it shouldn't have. We played harder."



The positive Purdue can take from it then lied in the results.

In the second half, Northwestern ran for only 47 net yards after gaining 119 in the first half. The Wildcats' total offense dropped from 270 in the first half to 131 in the second.

"We definitely need to play with that sort of intensity and effort we played with in the second half," Bailey said.