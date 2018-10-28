Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup
With football season upon and basketball visit season along with it, GoldandBlack.com continues a new weekly feature — the Monday Morning Purdue Recruiting Roundup.
More: Purdue 2019 commitment list
Closing Strong Starts Now: The importance of this upcoming weekend's official visits really can't be overstated.
Purdue will host four-star wide receivers David Bell and Milton Wright for the Iowa game, both for official visits.
They are two of the three blue-chip wide receivers Purdue has targeted to largely close out a strong 2019 recruiting haul.
